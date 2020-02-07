Sanders leads Buttigieg by 4 points in New Hampshire: poll

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg surges in poll ahead of New Hampshire primary Buttigieg: It was 'disgraceful' to hear Trump's attacks on Romney House approves pro-union labor bill MORE (I-Vt.) has a 4-point lead in New Hampshire ahead of the Granite State’s primary on Tuesday, according to a new NBC News/Marist College poll released Friday.

Sanders gets the support of 25 percent of likely New Hampshire voters, with former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg surges in poll ahead of New Hampshire primary Buttigieg: It was 'disgraceful' to hear Trump's attacks on Romney Sanders and Buttigieg in dead heat with 100 percent of Iowa caucus results in MORE coming in second with 21 percent. The 4-point margin, which falls within the survey’s margin of error, remains largely unmoved from the same poll in January.

The two leading candidates are trailed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg surges in poll ahead of New Hampshire primary House approves pro-union labor bill Sanders and Buttigieg in dead heat with 100 percent of Iowa caucus results in MORE (D-Mass.) with 14 percent and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenButtigieg surges in poll ahead of New Hampshire primary Sanders and Buttigieg in dead heat with 100 percent of Iowa caucus results in New Jersey Rep. Sherrill endorses Bloomberg MORE at 13 percent. No other candidate hits double digits.

Sanders is largely buoyed by strong support among young voters, getting the support of 35 percent of voters under the age of 45. Meanwhile, Buttigieg gets the support of 24 percent of primary voters aged 45 or older, a 6-point edge over Sanders among the demographic.

The Vermont senator also has a 19-point lead among voters who identify as being progressive, while Buttigieg leads the field by 8 points among moderates.

The NBC News/Marist College poll was conducted immediately after the Iowa caucuses Monday. Sanders and Buttigieg appeared to be in a dead heat with 100 percent of precincts in, though the results were marred by reporting inconsistencies.

While Sanders has always been considered a front-runner in New Hampshire in part due to his representing a neighbor state in the Senate, Buttigieg got a noticeable bump in enthusiasm after his caucus showing. Sixty-three percent of the Indiana Democrat’s supporters said they strongly support him, a 19-point jump from January.

The NBC News/Marist College poll surveyed 709 likely Democratic primary voters from Feb. 4-6 and has a margin of error of 4.7 percent.