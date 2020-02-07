Warren, Biden call for law to protect abortion rights

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenButtigieg surges in poll ahead of New Hampshire primary Sanders and Buttigieg in dead heat with 100 percent of Iowa caucus results in New Jersey Rep. Sherrill endorses Bloomberg MORE and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg surges in poll ahead of New Hampshire primary House approves pro-union labor bill Sanders and Buttigieg in dead heat with 100 percent of Iowa caucus results in MORE (D-Mass.) called for a law to protect abortion rights when asked at the Democratic primary debate on Friday if they believed there should be a litmus test on the issue for Supreme Court nominees.

"I've lived in an America in which abortion was illegal, and rich women still got abortions," Warren said. "That's what we have to remember about this. States are heading toward trying to ban abortion outright, and the Supreme Court seems headed in that direction, as well."

"If we are going to protect the people of the United States of America, and we are going to protect our rights to have dominion over our own bodies, then it's going to be we can't simply rely on the courts," she said. "Three out of every four people believe right now that the rule of Roe v. Wade should be the law. That means we should be pushing for a congressional solution as well. it is time to have a national law to protect the right of a woman's choice."

Sen. Warren on if there should be a litmus test on abortions: "It is time to have a national law to protect the right of a woman's choice." https://t.co/8EYJNMry9k #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/PmXwfims6a — ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2020

Biden said that if the Supreme Court ruled that abortion was unconstitutional, he would pass a law making Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in the U.S., law.

"If they ruled it to be unconstitutional, I will send to the United States Congress, and it will pass I believe, a bill that legislates Roe v. Wade adjusted by Casey," Biden said. "It's a woman's right to do that. Period."

Biden also touted his role in rejecting former President Ronald Reagan's Supreme Court nominee Robert Bork when he was in the Senate. Democrats at the time argued that if Bork, a conservative, was on the court, he would roll back abortion rights.

“Yes,” Joe Biden says when asked if, as president, he would have a litmus test on abortion for Supreme Court nominees.



“A litmus test on abortion relates to a fundamental value in the Constitution. A woman does have a right to choose.” https://t.co/Rhy9aOaDTU #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/7rosPzKNw4 — ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2020

Under President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump discusses coronavirus with China's Xi El Paso Walmart shooting suspect charged under federal hate crime law Buttigieg: It was 'disgraceful' to hear Trump's attacks on Romney MORE, the Supreme Court has shifted to the right with the additions of Justices Neil Gorsuch Neil GorsuchTlaib says mention of Kavanaugh was 'trigger' to walk out of Trump speech Roberts to attend Trump's State of the Union address Supreme Court allows Trump administration to move forward with 'public charge' rule MORE and Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughConsumer bureau chief explains support for lawsuit limiting her power Manchin will vote to convict Trump Tlaib says mention of Kavanaugh was 'trigger' to walk out of Trump speech MORE. In addition, the Republican-controlled Senate has confirmed a number of conservative judges to federal courts across the nation. Those developments have Democrats worried about the effect on a number of social issues, including abortion rights.