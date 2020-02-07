Sanders distances himself from surrogate's attack that Biden 'repeatedly betrayed black voters'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg surges in poll ahead of New Hampshire primary Buttigieg: It was 'disgraceful' to hear Trump's attacks on Romney House approves pro-union labor bill MORE (I-Vt.) during Friday's Democratic debate in New Hampshire distanced himself from criticisms one of his top surrogates leveled recently at former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenButtigieg surges in poll ahead of New Hampshire primary Sanders and Buttigieg in dead heat with 100 percent of Iowa caucus results in New Jersey Rep. Sherrill endorses Bloomberg MORE (D).

When pressed about an op-ed written by former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner (D) in a South Carolina newspaper that declared that Biden has "repeatedly betrayed" black voters by voting with Republicans on criminal justice issues, Sanders said that he would not attack Biden, calling him a friend.

"Well I think what Sen. Turner was talking about is some of the early actions of Vice President Biden. But no, Joe Biden is a friend of mine, and I'm not here to attack him," Sanders said.

Sen. Sanders when asked by @LinseyDavis if he agrees with Nina Turner that former VP Biden has 'repeatedly betrayed black voters to side with Republican lawmakers.' -- "No. Joe Biden is a friend of mine. I'm not here to attack him." https://t.co/0GxKJz7e8Y #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/YfTuUQRgAb — ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2020

Sanders then pivoted to his ideas for reducing racial inequality in the U.S., including investing in education and health care for the African American community.

"In terms of the African American community ... we have got to start investing big time in education, in health care. There is no excuse why white families in America have 10 times more wealth than black families," he added.

Turner, who is black and frequently introduces Sanders at his rallies, wrote in The State that Biden "has repeatedly betrayed black voters to side with Republican lawmakers and undermine our progress."

"In standing with Sanders over Biden, we will declare that we are not going backward — we are going forward into a future of empowerment and equality for all," she added.

Sanders and Biden sit at the top of most polls in South Carolina, which holds its primary contest after the New Hampshire primary and the Nevada caucuses.