A majority of New Hampshire Democrats said in a new poll that they would rather a "giant meteor strikes the Earth, extinguishing all human life" than see President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump discusses coronavirus with China's Xi El Paso Walmart shooting suspect charged under federal hate crime law Buttigieg: It was 'disgraceful' to hear Trump's attacks on Romney MORE reelected.

The University of Massachusetts Lowell survey of 400 Democratic voters asked which candidates they would support in the state's primary Tuesday, with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenButtigieg surges in poll ahead of New Hampshire primary Sanders and Buttigieg in dead heat with 100 percent of Iowa caucus results in New Jersey Rep. Sherrill endorses Bloomberg MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg surges in poll ahead of New Hampshire primary Buttigieg: It was 'disgraceful' to hear Trump's attacks on Romney House approves pro-union labor bill MORE (I-Vt.) tying for first place at 23 percent support.

ADVERTISEMENT

But voters were also asked in the online survey conducted by YouGov: "Which of the following outcomes would you prefer occur on November 3, 2020? Donald Trump wins re-election or A giant meteor strikes the earth, extinguishing all human life."

Sixty-two percent of Democrats picked the meteor, while 38 percent chose a second term for Trump.

The viral Twitter account Sweet Meteor of Death, which fantasizes about the end of the world through a deadly meteor strike, praised the poll on Friday, writing "SMOD2020" or Sweet Meteor of Death 2020.





While the poll represents a small sampling of New Hampshire voters, it illustrates the degree of the party divide and contrasting feelings about Trump among Democrats.

The survey had an adjusted margin of error of 6.4 percent.