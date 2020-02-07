Klobuchar blasts Trump for his criticism of world leaders

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders and Buttigieg in dead heat with 100 percent of Iowa caucus results in The Hill's Campaign Report: Iowa turmoil deepens for Democrats The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump, Pelosi take the gloves off; DNC wants Iowa recanvass MORE (D-Minn.) knocked President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump discusses coronavirus with China's Xi El Paso Walmart shooting suspect charged under federal hate crime law Buttigieg: It was 'disgraceful' to hear Trump's attacks on Romney MORE's relations with foreign leaders during Friday's Democratic debate in New Hampshire, arguing that the president "blames" leaders of other nations rather than working with them.

During the debate, Klobuchar said that she agreed that the president sided with "tyrants" over U.S. allies.

"I think you've got to have some friends," the senator said. "We have a president who literally blames everyone in the world and we have not talked about this enough. He blames President Barack Obama for everything that goes wrong."

"He blames his Federal Reserve chair that he appointed himself. He blames the king of Denmark — who does that?" she continued, invoking laughs from the audience.

"He blames the Prime Minister of Canada for, he claims, cutting him out of the Canadian version of Home Alone 2. Who does that?" she added, to more laughter. "That's what Donald Trump does. So my point here is that when we have opportunities to work with our allies ... we can not be alone."

Klobuchar's remarks came at the end of a dispute between those onstage at the debate who did not support the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), namely Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg surges in poll ahead of New Hampshire primary Buttigieg: It was 'disgraceful' to hear Trump's attacks on Romney House approves pro-union labor bill MORE (I-Vt.) and billionaire Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerAP unable to declare winner in Iowa caucuses The Hill's Campaign Report: Iowa turmoil deepens for Democrats The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump, Pelosi take the gloves off; DNC wants Iowa recanvass MORE, and others — including Klobuchar — who supported the agreement.

The trade agreement, which was first drafted in 2018, was signed by Trump in January and is expected to be ratified by Canada in the coming weeks.