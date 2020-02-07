Buttigieg after debate: I would be 'most progressive' nominee in party's history

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg surges in poll ahead of New Hampshire primary Buttigieg: It was 'disgraceful' to hear Trump's attacks on Romney Sanders and Buttigieg in dead heat with 100 percent of Iowa caucus results in MORE (D) vowed to be the "most progressive" Democratic nominee in a generation after he was attacked over his policies and record by progressives at Friday's debate.

In an interview with ABC News after the debate ended, Buttigieg said that despite criticism from rivals such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg surges in poll ahead of New Hampshire primary House approves pro-union labor bill Sanders and Buttigieg in dead heat with 100 percent of Iowa caucus results in MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg surges in poll ahead of New Hampshire primary Buttigieg: It was 'disgraceful' to hear Trump's attacks on Romney House approves pro-union labor bill MORE (I-Vt.), he would represent a significant shift to the left for the Democratic Party.

"Here's my message to progressives in the party: I would be the most progressive presidential nominee we've put forward in a generation. It's just that I've also found a way to put forward these issues that, we can bring more and more people on board with," he said.

"We shouldn't measure the boldness of an idea by how many people it turns off, or how much controversy it generates," Buttigieg added. "We should measure by how many people we can bring in to do something big that makes a difference in our actual lives."

Buttigieg tells @TomLlamasABC: "I would be the most progressive presidential nominee we've put forward in a generation." https://t.co/G4VVnf63da #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/mIWK1wdU3I — ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2020

The remarks come as Buttigieg has faced criticism from progressives for refusing to endorse a "Medicare for All" plan that would eliminate private insurance. He also faced criticism on Friday over his record on racial issues as mayor of South Bend.