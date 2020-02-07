Klobuchar raises $1 million since start of debate

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders and Buttigieg in dead heat with 100 percent of Iowa caucus results in The Hill's Campaign Report: Iowa turmoil deepens for Democrats The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump, Pelosi take the gloves off; DNC wants Iowa recanvass MORE (D-Minn.) touted on Friday that her presidential campaign had raised $1 million since the start of the primary debate in New Hampshire.

Klobuchar, in her Twitter post, also urged supporters to help her hit $2 million by midnight.

Ok! That was fast! We hit our $1 million goal. New goal: $2 million! Donate here: https://t.co/lpmcNJ3TMa https://t.co/AWcjpyzacF — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 8, 2020

The haul came after the Minnesota Democrat tangled with six of her 2020 competitors in Manchester on Friday night at the last debate before Tuesday’s primary in New Hampshire.

Friday night’s financial boost for Klobuchar comes after what appears to be a fifth-place showing in Iowa’s caucuses and amid polling that shows her in a similar position ahead of the Granite State’s primary.

Klobuchar in particular had tense exchanges with former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg surges in poll ahead of New Hampshire primary Buttigieg: It was 'disgraceful' to hear Trump's attacks on Romney Sanders and Buttigieg in dead heat with 100 percent of Iowa caucus results in MORE, who has won new momentum after virtually tying Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg surges in poll ahead of New Hampshire primary Buttigieg: It was 'disgraceful' to hear Trump's attacks on Romney House approves pro-union labor bill MORE (I-Vt.) at Monday’s Iowa caucuses.

Klobuchar hit Buttigieg over his past stances on “Medicare for All,” noting that he supported the plan before reversing to a proposal that expands on the Affordable Care Act. She also praised Sens. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) and Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyButtigieg: It was 'disgraceful' to hear Trump's attacks on Romney Sanders: I wish other Republicans shared Romney's 'sense of decency' Romney says he expects 'unimaginable' consequences after impeachment vote MORE (R-Utah) for voting to convict President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump discusses coronavirus with China's Xi El Paso Walmart shooting suspect charged under federal hate crime law Buttigieg: It was 'disgraceful' to hear Trump's attacks on Romney MORE in the Senate’s impeachment trial before slamming Buttigieg for past comments he made about the proceedings.

"There was a lot of courage that you saw from only a few people. There was courage from Doug Jones, our friend of Alabama who took that tough vote. There was courage from Mitt Romney, who took a very, very difficult vote," she said to applause.

"But what you said, Pete, when you were campaigning through Iowa as three of us were jurors in that impeachment hearing, you said that it was exhausting to watch and that you wanted to turn the channel and watch cartoons," she said. "It is easy to go after Washington because that's a popular thing to do."