Bloomberg wins endorsement from Democrat who flipped Michigan seat

Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg has won the endorsement of Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.), a freshman lawmaker who flipped a GOP-held seat in 2018.

Stevens said she believes the former New York City mayor would fight for working families and achieve an infrastructure deal if he’s elected president.

“I know Mike Bloomberg will help grow Michigan's manufacturing economy, because I worked with him in the past to create advanced manufacturing jobs,” said Stevens.

“I'm endorsing Mike Bloomberg for president because he has the experience to unite the country and defeat Donald Trump this fall, and I am eager to work with him to tackle our toughest problems and strengthen the middle class, lower healthcare costs, and fight climate change.”

Bloomberg made a late entry into the 2020 primary race, officially launching his campaign in November. He’s sought to make up ground by not contesting the first four nominating states and instead blitzing Super Tuesday on March 3, when more than a dozen states hold primary contests. He has propped up his bid with an ad campaign backed by hundreds of millions of dollars.

He’s also been buoyed by a string of endorsements from frontline members of the House like Stevens who face tough reelection bids.

The Michigan congresswoman's November race is rated as “Lean” Democratic by The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper.

"Congresswoman Haley Stevens has been a leader on economic recovery and revitalization, and she sees through President Trump's empty rhetoric," said Bloomberg. "I'm honored to have her support, and I'm ready to work with her to bring more good jobs with higher pay to all the Michiganders who have been shortchanged by the Trump administration."

A RealClearPolitics average of recent national polls shows the billionaire candidate at 10.6 percent support, placing him in fourth place behind former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).