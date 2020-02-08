Michael J. Fox on Buttigieg endorsement: 'We have a very stable Rhodes Scholar'

KEENE, N.H. – Actor Michael J. Fox referred to Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegFive takeaways: Fear of Trump hangs over Democratic debate Klobuchar raises million since start of debate Buttigieg after debate: I would be 'most progressive' nominee in party's history MORE on Saturday as a "very stable Rhodes Scholar, poking fun at President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways: Fear of Trump hangs over Democratic debate Klobuchar raises million since start of debate Buttigieg, Sanders aim to build momentum from New Hampshire debate MORE's self-description of being a "very stable genius."

"We have a very stable Rhodes Scholar," Fox, who is backing Buttigieg, told a large crowd rallying for the Democratic presidential hopeful at Keene State College in New Hampshire. "That's better than a very stable genius."

"That's what the J stands for," he added to laughter, joking that the "J" in Donald J. Trump stood for "genius."

Fox told the crowd that he was reminded of former President Obama when he first met Buttigieg, who served as the mayor of South Bend, Ind.

"I just met the next president of the United States, and I felt the same way when I saw Pete," Fox said.

The rally drew upwards of 1,000 people, Buttigieg's campaign said, citing the local fire department, and comes days before candidates compete in the New Hampshire primary.

Buttigieg attended a fundraiser with Fox last week in New York City, with tickets ranging from “supporter” level at $500 to “champion” level at $2,800.

A number of other celebrities have endorsed Buttigieg, including actress Gwyneth Paltrow and actor Bradley Whitford, who fundraised for Buttigieg in April.