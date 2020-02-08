Buttigieg camp responds to Biden ad: His experience as mayor is 'exactly why he is running for president'

Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegFive takeaways: Fear of Trump hangs over Democratic debate Klobuchar raises million since start of debate Buttigieg after debate: I would be 'most progressive' nominee in party's history MORE’s presidential campaign fired back at former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways: Fear of Trump hangs over Democratic debate Buttigieg, Sanders aim to build momentum from New Hampshire debate Poll: New Hampshire Democrats would prefer an extinction-causing meteor over Trump reelection MORE over an ad suggesting the former South Bend, Ind., mayor lacks the experience to be president.

“At this moment, the American people are crying out for something completely different from this classic Washington-style of politics," said Buttigieg's National Press Secretary Chris Meagher. "While Washington politics trivializes what goes on in communities like South Bend, South Bend residents who now have better jobs, rising income, and new life in their city don't think their lives are a Washington politician's punchline."

Pete’s on-the-ground experience as mayor, turning around a Midwestern industrial city, is exactly why he is running for president," he continued. "The vice president’s decision to run this ad speaks more to where he currently stands in this race than it does about Pete’s perspective as a mayor and veteran.”

The statement came in response to a blistering ad from Biden’s campaign suggesting that Buttigieg was too inexperienced to be president. The digital ad compared keystone moments from the Obama-Biden administration with actions Buttigieg took as mayor of South Bend.

“Both Vice President Biden and former Mayor Buttigieg have taken on tough fights: under threat of a nuclear Iran, Joe Biden helped to negotiate the Iran deal. And under the threat of disappearing pets, Buttigieg negotiated lighter licensing regulations on pet chip scanners,” the narrator says.

“Both Vice President Biden and former Mayor Pete have helped shape our economy: Joe Biden helped save the auto industry, which revitalized the economy of the Midwest, and led the passage and the implementation of the Recover Act, saving our economy from a depression,” the narrator adds. “Pete Buttigieg revitalized the sidewalks of downtown South Bend by laying out decorative brick.”

Former Mayor Pete doesn’t think very highly of the Obama-Biden record. Let’s compare. pic.twitter.com/132TB7MHaq — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) February 8, 2020

The back-and-forth comes after Buttigieg virtually tied with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFive takeaways: Fear of Trump hangs over Democratic debate Klobuchar raises million since start of debate Buttigieg after debate: I would be 'most progressive' nominee in party's history MORE (I-Vt.) in Iowa’s caucuses Monday, a surprising showing for a candidate who entered the race with nearly no name recognition. He has since enjoyed a surge in support in New Hampshire polls ahead of the Granite State’s primary Tuesday.

Buttigieg has worked to cast himself as a centrist alternative to Biden amid fears the former vice president is a soft national frontrunner. The two candidates have increasingly been competing for similar sets of voters in the primary field in recent months, with some surveys showing Buttigieg’s rise may be directly related to a polling drop for the former vice president.