Klobuchar reports raising $2M since debate

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharFive takeaways: Fear of Trump hangs over Democratic debate Klobuchar raises million since start of debate Buttigieg, Sanders aim to build momentum from New Hampshire debate MORE (D-Minn.) announced Saturday afternoon that she raised $2 million less than 24 hours after the Democratic primary debate in New Hampshire.

Friday night she touted her campaign raising $1 million since the beginning of the debate earlier that evening.

“With proven grassroots support, Amy continues to outperform expectations and punch above her weight,” Campaign Manager Justin Buoen said. “Following her debate performance, we’ve raised $2 million and have seen an outpouring of donations from all 50 states, which will allow us to compete in New Hampshire and beyond.”

In total, Klobuchar has raised less than any other candidate on the debate stage Friday, according to the Federal Election Committee's most recent filings.

“I don’t have the biggest name on this stage, I don’t have the biggest bank account, I’m not a political newcomer with no record, but I have a record of fighting for people,” she said in her closing statements at the debate.

In the Iowa caucuses this week, Klobuchar appeared to come in fifth-place, right behind former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways: Fear of Trump hangs over Democratic debate Buttigieg, Sanders aim to build momentum from New Hampshire debate Poll: New Hampshire Democrats would prefer an extinction-causing meteor over Trump reelection MORE (D), which she has described as “punching well above our weight.” Both were eclipsed by former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFive takeaways: Fear of Trump hangs over Democratic debate Klobuchar raises million since start of debate Buttigieg after debate: I would be 'most progressive' nominee in party's history MORE (I-Vt.), who virtually tied at about 26% of delegates each.

In a CNN poll released Saturday, Klobuchar registered at about 5% in New Hampshire, with Sanders leading at 28% and Buttigieg in second at 21%. The New Hampshire primary takes place Tuesday, Feb. 11.

In last night’s debate Klobuchar joined her opponents in heated exchanges with Buttigieg. She quoted a 3-year-old tweet in which Buttigieg claimed he supported “Medicare for All,” though he's now switched to supporting expanding the Affordable Care Act instead.

As Klobuchar, Buttigieg and Biden are vying to court moderate Democrats, Biden released a pointed ad Saturday suggesting Buttigieg lacks the experience necessary for the presidency.