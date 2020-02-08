Iowa Democratic Party reviewing results from 95 precincts following caucuses

The Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) announced Saturday that they are reviewing reported inconsistencies in 95 precincts from Monday’s fraught caucuses.

"The IDP has initiated the process of review of the requested precincts, and any corrections will be released before Monday at 12 p.m. CST in a single update – reported prior to the allocation of national delegates," the IDP said Saturday in a statement, CBS News reported.

The 95 precincts make up just 5 percent of the total number of precincts in Iowa, the organization confirmed Saturday.

The Monday timing guarantees that the Iowa results will be announced before Tuesday’s New Hampshire Democratic primary.

The field of Democratic candidates had until noon on Saturday, CT to submit evidence of "inconsistencies between reported results and official record of result from each precinct on caucus night," according to the IDP, CBS reported.

The party received reports from the campaigns of Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFive takeaways: Fear of Trump hangs over Democratic debate Klobuchar raises million since start of debate Buttigieg after debate: I would be 'most progressive' nominee in party's history MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenFive takeaways: Fear of Trump hangs over Democratic debate Buttigieg after debate: I would be 'most progressive' nominee in party's history Buttigieg, Sanders aim to build momentum from New Hampshire debate MORE (D-Mass.), as well as former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegFive takeaways: Fear of Trump hangs over Democratic debate Klobuchar raises million since start of debate Buttigieg after debate: I would be 'most progressive' nominee in party's history MORE (D).

With nearly all of the precincts in the state reporting, Buttigieg led Sanders narrowly in State Delegate Equivalents (SDEs). However, the margin between the candidates was razor-thin, and Sanders held a slight lead on the total number of votes in the first alignment of the caucuses.

The chairman of the IDP called for an independent investigation Friday into the problems that delayed the caucus results in the Hawkeye State. The caucuses first erupted Monday night, after a new app showed inconsistencies in caucus outcomes for candidates.

“With reports from 100% of the precincts in, we are taking steps to ensure the accuracy of the results. An independent investigation of what happened is necessary once we finalize the results,” tweeted Troy Price, the state party chairman. “@iowademocrats are committed to earning your trust and electing Democrats in Nov."

On Thursday, The Associated Press was still unable to name a winner.