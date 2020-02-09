Sanders: 'Not my impression' DNC was trying to hurt campaign

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders Biden says Buttigieg is 'not a Barack Obama' on NH campaign trail Democrats make final pitch at rowdy NH political spectacle Iowa Democratic Party reviewing results from 95 precincts following caucuses MORE (I-Vt.), one of two top Democratic presidential candidates coming out of the chaotic Iowa caucuses, said on Sunday that doesn't think the Democratic National Committee (DNC) was trying to hurt his campaign with a call for a recanvass.

"I have no idea and we're going to monitor to the situation," Sanders said on CNN's "State of the Union," when asked if he thinks the party is trying to hinder his campaign.

"But that's not my impression at this moment," Sanders added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders also said what happened in Iowa was "an embarrassment" and a "disgrace to the good people of Iowa."

"They screwed it up very badly is what the Iowa Democratic Party did but at the end of the day to me what is most important," he said, adding that his campaign is "confident" that it "did in fact win."

Sanders's comments come after his campaign co-chair, Nina Turner, said the call for a recanvass by DNC Chair Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE looks "fairly intentional."

"It does look fairly intentional and I really feel bad for the people of Iowa who take great pride in the caucus process—they were robbed," Turner told progressive media company Status Coup.

After a delay in results the state party blamed on issues with an app, Sanders was found to be in dead heat with former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg Biden says Buttigieg is 'not a Barack Obama' on NH campaign trail Iowa Democratic Party reviewing results from 95 precincts following caucuses Bloomberg meets with Democratic governors MORE for first place in Iowa with 100 percent of caucus results reported last Thursday.

Both candidates have claimed victory in the first-in-the-nation vote.

Buttigieg leads by a narrow margins with 26.2 percent among Iowa state delegate equivalents, while Sanders closely trails at 26.1 percent. Sanders, however, has stressed that he won the popular vote in Iowa.