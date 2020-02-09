Buttigieg responds to Sanders 'billionaire' attacks: 'Bernie's pretty rich and I would happily accept a contribution from him'

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg Biden says Buttigieg is 'not a Barack Obama' on NH campaign trail Iowa Democratic Party reviewing results from 95 precincts following caucuses Bloomberg meets with Democratic governors MORE pushed back on his 2020 opponent Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders Biden says Buttigieg is 'not a Barack Obama' on NH campaign trail Democrats make final pitch at rowdy NH political spectacle Iowa Democratic Party reviewing results from 95 precincts following caucuses MORE’s (I-Vt.) attack over the former South Bend, Ind. mayor accepting donations from billionaires.

“Bernie’s pretty rich, and I would happily accept a contribution from him,” Buttigieg said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Buttigieg also said that his campaign is focused on “making sure we bring everybody into the fight,” noting that President Trump Donald John Trump Biden says Buttigieg is 'not a Barack Obama' on NH campaign trail Democrats make final pitch at rowdy NH political spectacle Pelosi: Vindman ouster is 'shameful' MORE and his allies are raising millions of dollars and the Democrat who faces him in November will need to be prepared.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a fight of our lives,” Buttigieg said.

His response comes after Sanders ramped up an attack on Buttigieg for accepting big-dollar donations as the two emerged as the top candidates after the chaotic Iowa caucuses.

Sanders called Buttigieg the favorite candidate for Wall Street donors during a rally in New Hampshire on Friday.

“I like Pete Buttigieg, nice guy, but we are in a moment where billionaires control not only our economy but our political process,” Sanders said.

Buttigieg on Sunday noted that he is “not a fan of the current campaign finance system,” and said that his campaign has largely been funded by donations averaging less than $40.

“I’m a mayor of South Bend, it’s not like that’s an establishment fundraising powerhouse,” he said. “I’ve able to get here by putting together a movement.”