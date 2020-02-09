Warren dismisses need to win New Hampshire: 'It's going to be a long campaign'

By Rebecca Klar - 02/09/20
 
Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenDemocrats make final pitch at rowdy NH political spectacle Iowa Democratic Party reviewing results from 95 precincts following caucuses Sunday shows preview: Top tier 2020 Democrats make their case before New Hampshire primary MORE (D-Mass.) dismissed the need to place in the top two in Tuesday’s New Hampshire primaries after trailing in third coming out of last week’s Iowa caucuses. 

“The way I see this is it's going to be a long campaign,” Warren said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.” 

Host George StephanopoulosGeorge Robert StephanopoulosFive takeaways: Fear of Trump hangs over Democratic debate Buttigieg criticizes 'my way or the highway' Sanders Trump couldn't get Ukraine to smear Joe Biden, so Senate Republicans did it for him MORE noted that no candidate has ever won the nomination without placing in the top two in Iowa or New Hampshire. 

Warren pointed to her decision to campaign not only in the early states but across the country as she builds a “campaign to go the distance.” 

“When I made the decision not to spend 70 percent of my time raising money from billionaires and corporate executive and lobbyists, it meant I had a lot more time to go around the country,” she said. “I've been to 31 states to do town halls, red states and blue states. We have about 1,000 people on the ground. We built a campaign to go the distance and that's what I think is going to happen.”

Warren emerged in third place after Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses. She trailed former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete ButtigiegPeter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg Biden says Buttigieg is 'not a Barack Obama' on NH campaign trail Iowa Democratic Party reviewing results from 95 precincts following caucuses Bloomberg meets with Democratic governors MORE and Sen. Bernie SandersBernie Sanders Biden says Buttigieg is 'not a Barack Obama' on NH campaign trail Democrats make final pitch at rowdy NH political spectacle Iowa Democratic Party reviewing results from 95 precincts following caucuses MORE (I-Vt.), who were in dead heat for first place with both have claiming victory. 

Warren is in third place, at 13 percent, in New Hampshire, according to a new WBZ-Boston Globe-Suffolk University poll released Sunday. She trails Sanders and Buttigieg who are in a statistical tie for first at 24 percent and 22 percent, respectively, based on the poll. 

