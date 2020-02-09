Sanders: We released 'substantive' part of all medical records

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders Biden says Buttigieg is 'not a Barack Obama' on NH campaign trail Democrats make final pitch at rowdy NH political spectacle Iowa Democratic Party reviewing results from 95 precincts following caucuses MORE (I-Vt.), a leading Democratic presidential candidate who suffered a heart attack last year, said Sunday his campaign has released the "substantive" part of his medical records.

"We have released as much documentation as any other candidate," Sanders said on NBC's "Meet the Press," when questioned on the release of his records.

"No other candidates had a heart attack," NBC's Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddBiden allies spin after disappointing results trickle in from Iowa Alexander declines to endorse censure of Trump Alexander: Trump will 'think twice' before engaging in conduct he was impeached for again MORE followed up, noting Sanders pledged in September to release his records before a vote was cast. He made the pledge about a month before his heart attack.

"No other candidate is doing four of five events a day, running all over this country," Sanders responded.

"You can start releasing medical records and it never ends," Sanders added. "We have released the substantive part of all our medical records, we have doctors who are, cardiologists who are, confirming I am in good health. I am in good health."

Todd asked Sanders what changes he's made that his doctors suggested since his heart attack.

Sanders said he is trying to "walk a bit more," but his schedule doesn't always allow it. He is also trying to sleep "a little better."

"I'm feeling great," he said.

Sanders released three letters from his doctors at the end of December declaring him healthy.

The letters were released after the 78-year-old candidate briefly left the trail in October after suffering a heart attack and undergoing a procedure to receive stents.