Buttigieg: 'I didn't set out to be the gay president'

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg Biden says Buttigieg is 'not a Barack Obama' on NH campaign trail Iowa Democratic Party reviewing results from 95 precincts following caucuses Bloomberg meets with Democratic governors MORE said Sunday he didn't set out to be "the gay president" when he launched his 2020 campaign, but added that he recognizes the significance of being the first major openly gay candidate for the White House.

"I didn’t set out to be the gay president, but certainly seeing what this means is really meaningful and really powerful," Buttigieg said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

His comments came after he emerged in dead heat with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders Biden says Buttigieg is 'not a Barack Obama' on NH campaign trail Democrats make final pitch at rowdy NH political spectacle Iowa Democratic Party reviewing results from 95 precincts following caucuses MORE (I-Vt.) for first place in the Iowa Democratic caucuses, with both candidates declaring victory.

"The reality is, prejudice is still out there and you’ve got to deal with it. But I would not have been able to get reelected the way I did so in in Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceGroup of GOP senators tried to stop Trump from Sondland ouster: report Pence to make swing through New Hampshire on eve of primary Overnight Defense: Pentagon to provide bases for coronavirus quarantine | More planes carrying evacuated Americans to arrive this week | Al Qaeda leader killed in Yemen after US strike MORE's Indiana if people were not able to look past that," Buttigieg said. "And every time somebody seeks to break barriers, pundits try to make it about electability."

NBC's Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddBiden allies spin after disappointing results trickle in from Iowa Alexander declines to endorse censure of Trump Alexander: Trump will 'think twice' before engaging in conduct he was impeached for again MORE asked Buttigieg if he's looked beyond the question of electability and reflected on the momentous nature of his campaign and its success.

"There was a moment before we went out, when Chasten pulled me and just reminded me what this means for some kid peeking around the closet door wondering if this country has a place for him," Buttigieg said, referring to a conversation he had with his husband.

Buttigieg would become the first openly gay presidential candidate from either major party if he were to win the nomination.

The Democratic will face off in New Hampshire on Tuesday for the first-in-the-nation primary.