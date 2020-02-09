Sanders's New Hampshire lead holds in new CNN poll

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders Biden says Buttigieg is 'not a Barack Obama' on NH campaign trail Democrats make final pitch at rowdy NH political spectacle Iowa Democratic Party reviewing results from 95 precincts following caucuses MORE’s (I-Vt.) maintained his lead over his opponents for the Democratic presidential nomination in New Hampshire, according to a poll released days before the first-in-the-nation primary.

Support for Sanders increased 3 points from a January poll to 28 percent, according to a CNN poll released Sunday conducted by the University of New Hampshire.

Sanders holds a 7 point lead over his closest competitor in the poll, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg Biden says Buttigieg is 'not a Barack Obama' on NH campaign trail Iowa Democratic Party reviewing results from 95 precincts following caucuses Bloomberg meets with Democratic governors MORE.

Buttigieg pulled into second at 21 percent, with a 6 point increase since the January poll. Buttigieg has had an increase in support since October when he registered at 10 percent, and finally passed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden Biden says Buttigieg is 'not a Barack Obama' on NH campaign trail Bloomberg meets with Democratic governors Mayors come to Buttigieg's defense over Biden ad MORE in the poll of the Granite State.

Biden’s support dipped 4 points, down to 11 percent pushing him into third place, based on the poll.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDemocrats make final pitch at rowdy NH political spectacle Iowa Democratic Party reviewing results from 95 precincts following caucuses Sunday shows preview: Top tier 2020 Democrats make their case before New Hampshire primary MORE (D-Mass.) is in fourth place at 9 percent, a 3 point decrease since January’s poll.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDemocrats make final pitch at rowdy NH political spectacle Sunday shows preview: Top tier 2020 Democrats make their case before New Hampshire primary Pelosi's miscalculation and Trump hatred MORE (D-Minn.) registered at 6 percent, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardThe Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats set for critical debate in New Hampshire The Hill's 12:30 Report: Democrats gear up for crucial New Hampshire debate The Hill's Campaign Report: Iowa turmoil deepens for Democrats MORE (D-Hawaii) at 5 percent and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangDemocrats make final pitch at rowdy NH political spectacle Yang hits candidates for acting like Trump is 'the cause of all our problems' Overnight Defense: Impeachment witness Vindman escorted from White House | Esper says Pentagon protects service members from retribution | Trump ousts EU envoy Sondland MORE is at 4 percent, based on the poll.

Sanders won New Hampshire in his 2016 primary race against Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPelosi's miscalculation and Trump hatred Sanders, Buttigieg rise in New Hampshire poll days before primary The betrayal of Democratic voters: Many 'liberals' need Trump to win MORE. He’s heading into the first-in-the-nation primary fresh off his success in Iowa. Sanders and Buttigieg are in dead heat for the Iowa win, with each claiming victory after the chaotic caucuses.

The poll was conducted Feb. 5 to Feb. 8 and surveyed 384 likely Democratic primary voters. There is a margin of error plus or minus 5 percentage points.