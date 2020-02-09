Biden jokingly calls woman at campaign event 'a lying dog faced pony soldier'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden Biden says Buttigieg is 'not a Barack Obama' on NH campaign trail Bloomberg meets with Democratic governors Mayors come to Buttigieg's defense over Biden ad MORE joked that a woman at a New Hampshire campaign event is a "lying dog-faced pony soldier" in response to a question about his performance in the Iowa caucuses.

The woman, who said she is an economics major, asked the Democratic presidential candidate how he explains his standing after Iowa, where the former vice president emerged in fourth place.

"Good question. Number one Iowa is a Democratic caucus. Ever been to a caucus?" Biden asked the woman.

She reportedly responded that she had.

"No you haven't, you're a lying, dog-faced pony solider. You gotta be honest," Biden responded to laughter, using a joke his campaign said he has made before.

As the clip of the interaction began making the rounds, Biden's campaign rushed to point out the line was a joke he had made multiple times and was met with laughter.

Like Olivia notes, it's a joke that was met with.... drumroll... laughter in the room and from the questioner. It's from a John Wayne movie and he's made it plenty of times before. Sorry to ruin the fun twitter! https://t.co/XIbn8wF53W https://t.co/5D0Kk06RGK — Remi Yamamoto (@RemiMYamamoto) February 9, 2020

Biden spokesperson Andrew Bates tweeted a similar response to President Trump Donald John Trump Biden says Buttigieg is 'not a Barack Obama' on NH campaign trail Democrats make final pitch at rowdy NH political spectacle Pelosi: Vindman ouster is 'shameful' MORE's son, Donald Trump Jr.'s tweet of the video.

"And to quote your dad, 'Bing bong, Joe Biden's beating my ass in every poll. Ukraine, I won't give you military aid you need unless you lie about him for me. Oh shit, now I'm getting impeached!'" Bates added.

Hi, Jr. It's a joke he's made before with a line from a John Wayne movie.



And to quote your dad, "Bing bong, Joe Biden's beating my ass in every poll. Ukraine, I won't give you military aid you need unless you lie about him for me. Oh shit, now I'm getting impeached!" https://t.co/hK5IHRaqhX — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) February 9, 2020

In the clip from Biden's campaign event, he goes on to tell the woman he doesn't think the Iowa caucus is a good measure of how a candidate will perform in other states.

"It was a little bit confusing in Iowa, number one," he said, referencing the chaotic and delayed results.

"Let's assume it was all, everything was exactly right in Iowa, the idea you come with about half the delegates leaders have in Iowa does not necessarily say how you're going to win Pennsylvania, how you're going to win Michigan," he said.

He added that the Michigan Democratic Party Black Caucus endorsed him Sunday.

The caucus had previously supported Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKey House Democrat says Perez must go: 'He doesn't lead on anything' The Hill's 12:30 Report: Buttigieg, Sanders look to carry momentum to New Hampshire Democrat gives standing ovation to Trump comments on opportunity zones MORE (D-Calif.) who dropped out of the race.