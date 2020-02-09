Buttigieg targeting seven Super Tuesday states with ad campaign

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg Biden says Buttigieg is 'not a Barack Obama' on NH campaign trail Iowa Democratic Party reviewing results from 95 precincts following caucuses Bloomberg meets with Democratic governors MORE has made a major digital ad buy in seven Super Tuesday states even as his campaign attempts to maintain momentum through earlier contests like Nevada and South Carolina.

The purchase will go to ads in Maine, Minnesota, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin, Politico reported. The ads will begin airing on YouTube after Tuesday and run though March 3, adding to a series of buys by the Buttigieg campaign in South Carolina and Nevada.

The former mayor will specifically target counties that voted for President Trump Donald John Trump Biden says Buttigieg is 'not a Barack Obama' on NH campaign trail Democrats make final pitch at rowdy NH political spectacle Pelosi: Vindman ouster is 'shameful' MORE in 2016 after voting for President Obama, as well as more conservative parts of Minnesota, which went for Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPelosi's miscalculation and Trump hatred Sanders, Buttigieg rise in New Hampshire poll days before primary The betrayal of Democratic voters: Many 'liberals' need Trump to win MORE in 2016 but by the narrowest margin in several years, and which has been a major target of Trump’s re-election campaign.

The ads do not incorporate several southern and southwestern states where black and Latino voters form a major part of state Democratic politics, including Alabama, Texas and California, according to the publication.

Buttigieg’s weak support among voters of color was a topic of discussion at Friday’s Democratic debates, and is a key disadvantage for him in comparison to former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden Biden says Buttigieg is 'not a Barack Obama' on NH campaign trail Bloomberg meets with Democratic governors Mayors come to Buttigieg's defense over Biden ad MORE, who has led with black voters in most polls, and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders Biden says Buttigieg is 'not a Barack Obama' on NH campaign trail Democrats make final pitch at rowdy NH political spectacle Iowa Democratic Party reviewing results from 95 precincts following caucuses MORE (I-Vt.), who has led with Latinos in several polls and has consistently led among younger people of color.

The Super Tuesday states will also be the first time the rest of the field directly competes with former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBloomberg meets with Democratic governors Bloomberg wins endorsement from Democrat who flipped Michigan seat Bill Maher to Steve Bannon: 'I wish we had someone on our side as evil as you' MORE, who entered the race too late for the early contests but has blanketed the airwaves with ads funded by his personal wealth and plans to formally jump into the Super Tuesday primaries.