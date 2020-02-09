Trump predicts GOP will win back Jones's Alabama Senate seat after impeachment vote

President Trump Donald John Trump Biden says Buttigieg is 'not a Barack Obama' on NH campaign trail Democrats make final pitch at rowdy NH political spectacle Pelosi: Vindman ouster is 'shameful' MORE predicted on Saturday that Republicans would recapture the Alabama Senate seat held by Sen. Doug Jones (D) in November after Jones cast a vote to convict Trump on two articles of impeachment passed by the House.

The president indicated that he thought Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerThe betrayal of Democratic voters: Many 'liberals' need Trump to win One of Utah's largest newspapers applauds Romney for voting to convict Trump What the impeachment vote looked like from inside the chamber MORE (D-N.Y.) would have convinced Jones to vote against his removal from office, thus protecting Jones from political consequences.

"So good to see that Republicans will be winning the Great State of Alabama Senate Seat back, now that lightweight Senator @DougJones cast a partisan vote for the Impeachment Hoax. Thought his boss, Cryin’ Chuck, would have forced him to vote against the Hoax. A Do Nothing Stiff!"

Jones was one of several Democratic senators who were considered to be swing votes ahead of the president's acquittal vote last week, with others including Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinTrump hammers Manchin over impeachment vote Trump holds White House 'celebration' for impeachment acquittal What the impeachment vote looked like from inside the chamber MORE (D-W.V.) sticking with their party and voting against the president on the vote that saw one Republican, Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyGinsburg expresses hope amid a Senate she thinks is 'divided sharply' Russian politician offers to fly political party to Florida to celebrate Trump's acquittal Klobuchar raises million since start of debate MORE (R-Utah), join with Democrats in their unsuccessful push to remove Trump over the articles of impeachment passed by the House.

He is up for reelection later this year after winning a special election to finish the remainder of the term begun by former Sen. Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsBloomberg has thoughts on press freedom; the other candidates should give us theirs, too Doug Jones says he will vote to convict Trump Senate Democrats outraise Republicans, but GOP has cash edge MORE (R), who left the seat to accept a spot as attorney general in the Trump administration.