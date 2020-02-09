Gabbard calls on DNC chairman to step down after Iowa 'debacle'

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardThe Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats set for critical debate in New Hampshire The Hill's 12:30 Report: Democrats gear up for crucial New Hampshire debate The Hill's Campaign Report: Iowa turmoil deepens for Democrats MORE (D-Hawaii) called on Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE to step down following the chaotic Iowa caucus.

Gabbard said in an email sent to supporters Sunday that the "trust" voters deserve under Perez's leadership "has been broken."

“That’s why today I’m asking that you join me in demanding that Tom Perez accept responsibility for this gross failure in leadership and resign now,” Gabbard wrote, linking to a petition calling for the party chair’s resignation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Under the leadership of Tom Perez, the DNC has kowtowed to billionaires, caused a debacle in Iowa, and undermined the voter’s trust in our elections,” she added.

Gabbard’s campaign prioritized its efforts in New Hampshire, opting to skip placing a focus in the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucus. She still faces an uphill battle in New Hampshire, registering at 2.7 percent support in New Hampshire polls, according to a RealPoliticsAverage.

The Iowa Democratic Party blamed its delay in results on an app the party was using.

Perez said Sunday on CNN he is “absolutely not” considering resigning after the chaos. His response came after Rep. Marcia Fudge Marcia Louise FudgeKey House Democrat says Perez must go: 'He doesn't lead on anything' Owning up to the failures of welfare reform US Virgin Islands delegate vies for impeachment manager position MORE (D-Ohio) called for him to step down.

A spokesperson for the DNC was not immediately available for comment Sunday in response to Gabbard’s call for Perez to step down.