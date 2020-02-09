Buttigieg takes delegate lead in Iowa after updated results released

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg Biden says Buttigieg is 'not a Barack Obama' on NH campaign trail Iowa Democratic Party reviewing results from 95 precincts following caucuses Bloomberg meets with Democratic governors MORE on Sunday was officially awarded the most delegates from last week's Iowa's caucuses after a recanvass of 55 precincts was completed.

The Iowa Democratic Party released updated results from the caucuses on Sunday afternoon. Buttigieg held a narrow lead in pledged state delegates over Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders Biden says Buttigieg is 'not a Barack Obama' on NH campaign trail Democrats make final pitch at rowdy NH political spectacle Iowa Democratic Party reviewing results from 95 precincts following caucuses MORE (I-Vt.), his closest rival, while no other candidate received a double-digit number of delegates.

Buttigieg will receive 14 delegates from the caucuses, according to the Iowa Democratic Party's website, while Sanders will receive 12.

The Associated Press and major broadcasters have yet to declare an official winner from Monday's caucuses due to confusion resulting from the vote-reporting process.

This breaking news report will be updated.