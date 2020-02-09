Sanders campaign to request partial Iowa recanvass

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders Biden says Buttigieg is 'not a Barack Obama' on NH campaign trail Democrats make final pitch at rowdy NH political spectacle Iowa Democratic Party reviewing results from 95 precincts following caucuses MORE (I-Vt.) will ask the Iowa Democratic Party to recanvass some precincts in the Iowa caucuses after reporters and others on Twitter pointed out irregularities in the final delegate calculations.

A Sanders campaign official confirmed to The Hill in an email that the campaign will seek a "partial" recanvass, but it wasn't immediately clear how many precincts would be contested.

The announcement comes shortly after the Iowa Democratic Party released updated totals for the state's caucuses held last week following days of uncertainty over the contest's winner.

Totals released by the party on Sunday indicated that former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg Biden says Buttigieg is 'not a Barack Obama' on NH campaign trail Iowa Democratic Party reviewing results from 95 precincts following caucuses Bloomberg meets with Democratic governors MORE (D) would receive two more pledged delegates from the contest than did Sanders -- 16 and 14, respectively. No other candidate won 10 or more delegates in the caucuses.

Some journalists, including The Appeal's Daniel Nichanian, noted that even after Sunday's update some of the delegate calculations remained incorrect, including one case where a precinct allocated more state delegates than it had to allocate.

Note: I contacted IDP with a request for comment about "Dubuque 31" this morning. I asked them about my reporting that their reported result does NOT match the results of the local math sheet. They have not responded. But they can't say they had no clue they are wrong. — Taniel (@Taniel) February 10, 2020

The Iowa Democratic Party did not immediately return a request for comment on the recanvass request.