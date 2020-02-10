Ex-Obama campaign manager: Trump reelection would pose existential threat to US, world

A onetime campaign manager for former President Obama said Monday that the reelection of President Trump Donald John TrumpBrad Pitt quips he has more time to give Oscars speech than John Bolton had to testify Trump under pressure to renew last nuke treaty with Russia Trump to request 6 percent domestic cuts in .8 trillion budget MORE would “pose an existential threat to the U.S. and the world.”

Jim Messina, who ran Obama’s 2012 reelection, wrote in an op-ed for the Financial Times that the 2020 Democratic candidates need to conquer the “3Ms” — message, money and mobilization — in order to defeat Trump.

“I believe that the re-election of Donald Trump would pose an existential threat to the U.S. and the world,” Messina wrote. “The next eight-and-a-half exhilarating, frustrating and exhausting months will determine the course of history.”

Messina advised campaigns that they need to refine their message following the muddled Iowa caucuses last week to “contrast themselves with rivals, highlight Iowa results to show viability, or address perceived weaknesses.”

The former White House deputy chief of staff said campaigns are juggling how to obtain money, predict how much will come in and decide where this funding should go.

“Should a campaign invest all its resources in the early states in the hope of generating momentum, or should it horde some resources for Super Tuesday at the risk of finishing lower in the early states?” he wrote. “These are the questions that keep candidates up at night.”

Messina said the larger size of the Super Tuesday states compared to the early primary states could pose challenges for candidates moving into the next phase. The early primary states have about 10 main media markets and about 9.3 million people, while Super Tuesday states represent about 130 million people with more than 50 main media markets, he said.

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, a billionaire who is spending hundreds of millions of dollars on his White House campaign, is ignoring the early states entirely while pouring his resources into Super Tuesday, which comes on March 3. Other candidates, such as Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders campaign to request partial Iowa recanvass Trump under pressure to renew last nuke treaty with Russia Buttigieg takes delegate lead in Iowa after updated results released MORE (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump under pressure to renew last nuke treaty with Russia In New Hampshire, high anxiety about beating Trump Moderates battle for edge in crowded lane ahead of New Hampshire MORE, are hoping that victories in states that vote in February will give them momentum heading for the larger delegate prizes going forward.

The New Hampshire primary will take place Tuesday.