Warren on her choice to replace Mike Pence: 'I already have a dog'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump under pressure to renew last nuke treaty with Russia In New Hampshire, high anxiety about beating Trump Moderates battle for edge in crowded lane ahead of New Hampshire MORE (D-Mass.) told a voter that she “already has a dog” when the 2020 White House hopeful was asked about her choice to replace Vice President Pence.

The voter asked Warren at a town hall in Lebanon, N.H., on Sunday if she ever whispers to her dog Bailey, “Who is going to be my Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceButtigieg: 'I didn't set out to be the gay president' Group of GOP senators tried to stop Trump from Sondland ouster: report Pence to make swing through New Hampshire on eve of primary MORE?”

“I already have a dog,” Warren responded.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crowd cheered in response to the senator's deadpan joke.

Warren went on to describe her ideal type of running mate, and Cabinet members, without naming any potential picks.

“I want people who are there because they believe in public service. I want people who are gonna be good partners in this fight. I want people who are willing to pick up the tools that are already there and to use them on behalf of the public,” she said. “It’s so easy to get discouraged and to say [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellImpeachment fallout threatens to upend battle for Senate Why the PRO Act is a victory for workers and our democracy Buttigieg: 'We're screwed' if Democrats don't get majorities in Congress in 2020 MORE [R-Ky.] just ruins everything. There's a lot of truth in that, too, but it isn't everything. There is a lot we can still do.”

Warren also said her ideal vice president is someone “who is going to be in the fight” with her.

“I want smart people. ... I want people who have ideas. I want people who have worked in the fields,” she added. “I want people who believe that they can be part of putting government on the side of our citizens instead of on the sides of giant corporations.”





ADVERTISEMENT

Q: Do you whisper into Bailey's ear, "Who is gonna be my Mike Pence? Who is gonna look at me with adoring eyes?"@ewarren: I already have a dog. #WinWithWarren #Warren2020 pic.twitter.com/XwU23uUqEl — California for Warren (@CA_for_Warren) February 10, 2020

Warren’s town hall in Lebanon is one of many campaign events she and her opponents are holding in New Hampshire ahead of Tuesday’s first-in-the-nation primary.

Warren trailed former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders campaign to request partial Iowa recanvass Trump under pressure to renew last nuke treaty with Russia Buttigieg takes delegate lead in Iowa after updated results released MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders campaign to request partial Iowa recanvass Trump under pressure to renew last nuke treaty with Russia Buttigieg takes delegate lead in Iowa after updated results released MORE (I-Vt.) in last week’s chaotic Iowa caucuses, but she came in third, ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump under pressure to renew last nuke treaty with Russia In New Hampshire, high anxiety about beating Trump Moderates battle for edge in crowded lane ahead of New Hampshire MORE, who had been regarded as the front-runner in the 2020 race.