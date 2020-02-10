Sign falls off podium as Iowa party leader explains latest on caucuses

The chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party on Monday was briefly interrupted during his remarks on the muddled results of the Iowa caucuses when a sign for his organization fell off the podium mid-press conference.

The moment occurred as Troy Price spoke to reporters about the results tabulated by party officials and the recanvassing efforts requested by two campaigns.

IDP Chair Troy Price answers question about why the party can’t change mathematical problems on the caucus night worksheets in the results: pic.twitter.com/o8z0dV9bcO — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) February 10, 2020

Price appeared to gesture with mild annoyance as the sign fell, but did not address it in his remarks.

The state party on Monday acknowledged inconsistencies found by reporters in the final results reported in the caucuses last week, explaining that such issues would be addressed through the recanvass procedures requested by campaign officials.

The campaigns of the two leading candidates in the Iowa caucuses, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders campaign to request partial Iowa recanvass Trump under pressure to renew last nuke treaty with Russia Buttigieg takes delegate lead in Iowa after updated results released MORE (I-Vt.) and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders campaign to request partial Iowa recanvass Trump under pressure to renew last nuke treaty with Russia Buttigieg takes delegate lead in Iowa after updated results released MORE (D), have requested a total of 85 precincts to be recanvassed following the state party's announcement of the final caucus results last week.

The party's announcement of those results were delayed by days of technical issues and errors that prevented the party from releasing a final count of delegate allotments the day of the caucuses, leading to both Sanders and Buttigieg claiming victory in the days following.