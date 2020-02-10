Trump ally Tom Barrack says Democrat could 'of course' beat Trump in 2020

President Trump Donald John TrumpBrad Pitt quips he has more time to give Oscars speech than John Bolton had to testify Trump under pressure to renew last nuke treaty with Russia Trump to request 6 percent domestic cuts in .8 trillion budget MORE’s ally and former adviser Tom Barrack said it is possible for a Democrat to defeat Trump in the 2020 election, specifically naming former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump under pressure to renew last nuke treaty with Russia In New Hampshire, high anxiety about beating Trump Moderates battle for edge in crowded lane ahead of New Hampshire MORE and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg as viable competition.

Barrack, a billionaire private equity investor, told CNBC on Monday that a Democrat could “of course” take down Trump.

“It’s a very diverse group. I think every week is a new life for both Democrats and Republicans — the president had a very good week last week, the Democrats didn’t have such a good week,” Barrack said. “But it’s a long road. So as everybody gets into their swim lanes, it could be a horse race at the end of the day.”

Barrack, CEO of real estate firm Colony Capital, said he likes “many of the candidates,” calling Biden a “class act.”

“He’s a super man,” he said. “He’s a very gentle touch. He has a lot of experience.”

The CEO also recognized Bloomberg, saying “nobody should count him out of the race.”

“I like Mike Bloomberg. I know him; I think he would be an amazing president. He was an amazing mayor,” he said. “He’s run a first-class business, he’s smart, he’s thoughtful, he’s considerate, he’s done it all before, and he doesn’t need anything.”

Biden had a rough start in the Iowa caucuses, coming in fourth.

Bloomberg, a billionaire, entered the race late to become a moderate alternative to Biden. He is focusing his energy on the Super Tuesday races instead of the early primary states like Iowa.