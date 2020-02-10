Trump rally crowd chants 'lock her up' about Pelosi

Supporters at President Trump Donald John TrumpBrad Pitt quips he has more time to give Oscars speech than John Bolton had to testify Trump under pressure to renew last nuke treaty with Russia Trump to request 6 percent domestic cuts in .8 trillion budget MORE's rally in New Hampshire on Monday chanted "lock her up" about Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOutgoing lawmaker laments 'way more hate in this business' Sunday shows - 2020 Democrats make closing arguments in New Hampshire America's bitter divide is the true existential threat MORE (D-Calif.).

The chant broke out as Trump complained about Pelosi's conduct during his State of the Union address last week.

"I had somebody behind me who was mumbling terribly. Mumbling," Trump said, mocking Pelosi. "Very distracting."

The crowd of thousands in Manchester coalesced into chants of "lock her up." Trump stood at the podium nodding his head and mouthed the words "that's true."

"No, it was very distracting," he added. "I’m speaking, and a woman is mumbling terribly behind me, angry."

Trump's crowds began chanting "lock her up" about 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonIn New Hampshire, high anxiety about beating Trump Buttigieg targeting seven Super Tuesday states with ad campaign The Iowa caucus debacle plays right into Trump's 'swamp' narrative MORE and often use the refrain when the president mentions her at his rallies. But Monday marked one of the first times it was directed at Pelosi.

Crowd chants lock her up when Trump talks about Nancy Pelosi pic.twitter.com/ZfDXCbuWWf — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 11, 2020

Tensions between Trump and Pelosi boiled over last week at the State of the Union.

Pelosi reached out for a handshake after Trump handed her a copy of his prepared remarks, but the president appeared to ignore her. Throughout the speech, Pelosi avoided looking at the president and at times shook her head “no” as he spoke about health care and Social Security.

When Trump concluded his address, Pelosi picked up her copy of the prepared remarks and ripped them in half, a moment that dominated cable news in the aftermath of the speech.