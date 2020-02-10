Rally crowd chants '46' for Donald Trump Jr.

Attendees at President Trump Donald John TrumpBrad Pitt quips he has more time to give Oscars speech than John Bolton had to testify Trump under pressure to renew last nuke treaty with Russia Trump to request 6 percent domestic cuts in .8 trillion budget MORE's rally in New Hampshire on Monday chanted "46" when the president introduced Donald Trump Jr., embracing the president's eldest son as a future candidate to follow his father into the Oval Office.

Trump recognized roughly a dozen lawmakers and prominent conservatives at his Manchester rally, making his way to his children. He highlighted his daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpManufacturers group to award Ivanka Trump Trump urges Congress to pass bill allowing new parents to advance tax credits Trump to sign executive order combating human trafficking MORE, who joined him on stage. Trump then recognized his oldest son, who had spoken earlier at the event.

"Did Don Jr. make a good speech?" Trump asked, prompting applause and chants of "46" from the crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people in the audience chant 46 when Jr. comes on stage pic.twitter.com/FDfHL19UDQ — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 11, 2020

"They're good kids. They went through a lot with the hoax," Trump added, referencing his impeachment.

Donald Trump Jr. is a regular presence on the campaign trail for his father, delivering speeches and attending fundraising events. Monday's chants in support of a future presidential campaign from Trump Jr. were the first of their kind during this year's presidential primary cycle.

Pundits have speculated that Trump Jr. may run for governor or another office in New York. He has not ruled out a future life in politics.

A poll released last month showed 29 percent of Republicans and those leaning Republican would consider voting for Trump Jr. if he ran for president in 2024. He trailed only Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceButtigieg: 'I didn't set out to be the gay president' Group of GOP senators tried to stop Trump from Sondland ouster: report Pence to make swing through New Hampshire on eve of primary MORE in the poll.