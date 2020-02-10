Trump holds New Hampshire campaign rally on the eve of primary

MANCHESTER, N.H.— President Trump Donald John TrumpBrad Pitt quips he has more time to give Oscars speech than John Bolton had to testify Trump under pressure to renew last nuke treaty with Russia Trump to request 6 percent domestic cuts in .8 trillion budget MORE held a campaign rally here on the eve of the nation's first 2020 presidential primary, offering counter-programming to the Democrats barnstorming the Granite State in their efforts to replace him.

“Who is their weakest candidate? I think they’re all weak,” Trump said Monday. "They're all fighting each other, they're all going after each other."

He also took multiple shots at the party’s handling of last week's muddled Iowa caucuses amid the ongoing fallout over the irregularities in the final delegate calculations.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Democratic Party wants to run your health cate but they can’t even run the caucus in Iowa,” Trump said.

“Does anyone even know who won Iowa?” he continued to laughter, even directing the question to Sens. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamSunday shows preview: Top tier 2020 Democrats make their case before New Hampshire primary GOP chairmen accuse Democrats of 'selective leaks' to 'undermine' Biden-Ukraine probe The Hill's Morning Report — Trump basks in acquittal; Dems eye recanvass in Iowa MORE (R-S.C.) and Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulRoberts thanks Senate as impeachment trial ends Rand Paul reads alleged whistleblower's name on Senate floor Roberts emerges unscathed from bitter impeachment trial MORE (R-K.y.).

Trump appeared to suggest, as he has in the past, that the Democratic Party is rigging the primary against progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders campaign to request partial Iowa recanvass Trump under pressure to renew last nuke treaty with Russia Buttigieg takes delegate lead in Iowa after updated results released MORE (I-Vt.).

“I think they’re trying to take it away from Bernie,” Trump said. “They’re doing it to you Bernie, they’re doing it to you again.”

The rally, which took place in downtown Manchester, went on largely interrupted with no noticeable protesters in the venue. The arena was nearly filled, with lines of people left outside in case more space was made available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump also visited Iowa on the eve of the caucuses, in hopes of stealing thunder from the Democratic candidates in that state.

While Democrats were reeling last week over the chaos surrounding the caucuses, the president had a week of positive headlines, including delivering his third State of the Union address the day before being acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial. The week was topped off with the news that the economy added 225,000 jobs last month, exceeding expectations.

Trump made mention on Monday of his State of the Union — and the evident tensions with Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOutgoing lawmaker laments 'way more hate in this business' Sunday shows - 2020 Democrats make closing arguments in New Hampshire America's bitter divide is the true existential threat MORE (D-Calif.). Ahead of the annual speech, Trump snubbed Pelosi when she went to shake his hand, and the Speaker later went viral when she tore up her copy of the address once Trump was done.

"I had somebody behind me who was mumbling terribly. Mumbling," Trump said. "Very distracting."

"No, it was very distracting," he added. "I’m speaking, and a woman is mumbling terribly behind me, angry."

In response, the crowd broke out into chants of "lock her up."

While the Trump will all but certainly win the Republican primary in New Hampshire tomorrow, the visit underscored his reelection campaign’s interest in growing his support in the state, which he won in the crowded 2016 Republican primary, but narrowly lost to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonIn New Hampshire, high anxiety about beating Trump Buttigieg targeting seven Super Tuesday states with ad campaign The Iowa caucus debacle plays right into Trump's 'swamp' narrative MORE in the general election.

“We firmly believe that New Hampshire is a state that we can put in the president’s column in 2020,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told The Hill. “This is all about getting the Trump ground army ready for November.”