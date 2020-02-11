Sanders overtakes Biden for first time in Morning Consult poll

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat Trump holds New Hampshire campaign rally on the eve of primary Bill Weld secures one Iowa delegate in longshot primary challenge to Trump MORE (I-Vt.) has overtaken former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenNadler demands answers from Barr on 'new channel' for receiving Ukraine info from Giuliani Political tourists swarm New Hampshire Klobuchar attracts big crowds in primary's final days MORE in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to a Morning Consult poll released on Tuesday.

Sanders captured 25 percent support in the latest poll, his best performance in a Morning Consult tracking survey since last March. Biden, meanwhile, saw his support dip to 22 percent, a 6-point drop from a similar poll conducted between late January and early February.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergTrump ally Tom Barrack says Democrat could 'of course' beat Trump in 2020 The Hill's Campaign Report: Candidates make last-minute push in New Hampshire Biden struggles to find path as Buttigieg, Bloomberg rise MORE saw his support rise to 17 percent, while former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat Bill Weld secures one Iowa delegate in longshot primary challenge to Trump Political tourists swarm New Hampshire MORE gained support, as well, finishing the latest poll with 11 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only one other candidate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPolitical tourists swarm New Hampshire Klobuchar attracts big crowds in primary's final days Democratic senators press Amazon over injury rates MORE (D-Mass.), notched double digits in the Morning Consult poll, coming in with 11 percent support.

The poll suggests that Sanders’s near win in the Iowa caucuses last week has bolstered his standing in the race and given his campaign a surge of momentum nationally. It’s also unwelcome news for Biden, marking the first time since he launched his presidential campaign that he has fallen out of first place.

Sanders isn’t the only candidate that benefited from a strong finish in Iowa. Buttigieg’s support surged 5 points since the last Morning Consult poll. He currently leads in the delegate count in Iowa.

The Morning Consult poll surveyed 15,436 Democratic primary voters from Feb. 4-9.