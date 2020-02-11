Bloomberg pulls out win in tiny Dixville Notch, NH

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergTrump ally Tom Barrack says Democrat could 'of course' beat Trump in 2020 The Hill's Campaign Report: Candidates make last-minute push in New Hampshire Biden struggles to find path as Buttigieg, Bloomberg rise MORE (D) pulled out a win early Tuesday in the small New Hampshire town of Dixville Notch, the first community to cast ballots in the New Hampshire primary.

The billionaire businessman, a late entry to the 2020 Democratic presidential race, had three write-in votes, according to USA Today, which added that they came from two Democrats and a Republican.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat Trump holds New Hampshire campaign rally on the eve of primary Bill Weld secures one Iowa delegate in longshot primary challenge to Trump MORE (I-Vt.), the leader in recent Granite State polls, and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat Bill Weld secures one Iowa delegate in longshot primary challenge to Trump Political tourists swarm New Hampshire MORE split the other two votes cast in Dixville Notch.

USA Today noted that Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Democrats race to New Hampshire finish line Overnight Energy: DOJ dropping antitrust probe into automakers | Energy chief unveils coal research initiative | House Dems seek to conserve 30 percent of US lands, oceans House Democrats seek to conserve 30 percent of US lands, oceans by 2030 MORE (D-Colo.) was the only 2020 White House hopeful to visit the Coos County village, which has five residents.

Bloomberg, who is not on the ballot in New Hampshire, has skipped some early primaries and caucuses and has instead focused on the upcoming Super Tuesday contests. He has soared to third place in a national Quinnipiac University poll out on Monday.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharPolitical tourists swarm New Hampshire Klobuchar attracts big crowds in primary's final days The Hill's Campaign Report: Candidates make last-minute push in New Hampshire MORE (D-Minn.) was the winner in Hart’s Location and Millsfield, two other small New Hampshire villages that voted early in the morning. Klobuchar had six votes in Hart’s Location, according to WMUR, and two votes in Millsfield.

Klobuchar has drawn big crowds in New Hampshire over the past few days after a debate performance that received positive reviews. She hopes to pick up a boost and make a top-three finish behind Sanders and Buttigieg possible.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPolitical tourists swarm New Hampshire Klobuchar attracts big crowds in primary's final days Democratic senators press Amazon over injury rates MORE (D-Mass.) followed Klobuchar in Hart’s Location with four votes, entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Democrats race to New Hampshire finish line Democrats see chances rising for brokered convention Sanders's New Hampshire lead holds in new CNN poll MORE had three, Sanders had two and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenNadler demands answers from Barr on 'new channel' for receiving Ukraine info from Giuliani Political tourists swarm New Hampshire Klobuchar attracts big crowds in primary's final days MORE, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardThe Hill's Campaign Report: Candidates make last-minute push in New Hampshire Iowa Democratic Party chairman 'disappointed' by Perez's caucus criticism Democrats see chances rising for brokered convention MORE (D-Hawaii) and businessman Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerDemocrats see chances rising for brokered convention In New Hampshire, high anxiety about beating Trump Enough about Bloomberg's sushi: Why did New Yorkers elect him three times? MORE had one each.

In Millfield, Biden, Buttigieg and Sanders had one vote each.

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump travels to Dover to receive remains of service members killed in Afghanistan Nadler demands answers from Barr on 'new channel' for receiving Ukraine info from Giuliani Trump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat MORE was the top Republican vote-getter in Hart’s Location and Millsfield with 15 and 16 votes, respectively, WMUR added.

Former Gov. Bill Weld William (Bill) WeldBill Weld secures one Iowa delegate in longshot primary challenge to Trump Pence to make swing through New Hampshire on eve of primary Joe Walsh ends GOP primary challenge to Trump MORE (R-Mass.) had four votes in Hart's Location and one vote in Millsfield. Concord, N.H. native Mary Maxwell also had one vote in Hart's Location, according to the Manchester, N.H. TV station.

Updated at 7:39 a.m.