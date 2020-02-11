Majority in new poll says they would not vote for socialist: Gallup

A majority of Americans surveyed in a new poll said they would not vote for a socialist candidate for president, with the most opposition coming from Republican voters.

Asked whether they would vote for their party nominee who was a “generally well-qualified person for president who happened to be socialist,” just 45 percent said yes and 53 percent said no, according to the Gallup poll released Tuesday.

The acceptance for a socialist nominee, is 2 percentage points lower in the recent poll than when Gallup asked the same question in June 2015.

Democrats are much more likely to say they would vote for a socialist, based on the new poll. Gallup found that 76 percent of Democrats said they would vote for a socialist, whereas just 17 percent of Republicans and 45 percent of independents said the same.

The situation could play out in the November elections, with President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump travels to Dover to receive remains of service members killed in Afghanistan Nadler demands answers from Barr on 'new channel' for receiving Ukraine info from Giuliani Trump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat MORE and his allies already slamming the Democrats as socialists. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat Trump holds New Hampshire campaign rally on the eve of primary Bill Weld secures one Iowa delegate in longshot primary challenge to Trump MORE (I-Vt.), a leading candidate in the race, has also openly described himself as a Democratic Socialist.

The term Democratic Socialist does not appear to have been polled by Gallup in its survey.

One of Sanders’s top opponents, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenNadler demands answers from Barr on 'new channel' for receiving Ukraine info from Giuliani Political tourists swarm New Hampshire Klobuchar attracts big crowds in primary's final days MORE, has said that having the Vermont senator on the top of the ticket could create a battle for down-ballot candidates in moderate races.

Gallup also surveyed Americans on their willingness to vote for candidates with other diverse characteristics, several of which are identifying factors for some of this year’s Democratic presidential candidates.

Gallup found that 93 percent of surveyed Americans said they would vote for a woman, a 1-point increase since 2015 when Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump holds New Hampshire campaign rally on the eve of primary Trump rally crowd chants 'lock her up' about Pelosi Louisiana man pleads guilty to burning three historically black churches MORE was on her way to becoming the first woman presidential nominee from a major party.

Gallup has reported a steady increase in Americans' willingness to vote for a woman since it started asking the question in 1958, when just 54 percent of Americans said they’d vote for a female candidate.

Three women remain in the 2020 field, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPolitical tourists swarm New Hampshire Klobuchar attracts big crowds in primary's final days Democratic senators press Amazon over injury rates MORE (D-Mass.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharPolitical tourists swarm New Hampshire Klobuchar attracts big crowds in primary's final days The Hill's Campaign Report: Candidates make last-minute push in New Hampshire MORE (D-Minn.) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardThe Hill's Campaign Report: Candidates make last-minute push in New Hampshire Iowa Democratic Party chairman 'disappointed' by Perez's caucus criticism Democrats see chances rising for brokered convention MORE (D-Hawaii), after an unprecedented number of women ran at the beginning of the primary.

The new Gallup poll also found that 93 percent of Americans said they would vote for a Jewish candidate. Sanders could become the first Jewish nominee or president if successful in his presidential bid.

Americans have become increasingly willing to vote for a gay or lesbian candidate since Gallup began asking the question in 1983, according to the poll. Gallup found that 78 percent of Americans, including 89 percent of Democrats, said they would vote for a gay candidate, based on the poll.

More than eight in 10 independents -- 82 percent -- and 62 percent of Republicans also said they would vote for a gay or lesbian presidential candidate.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat Bill Weld secures one Iowa delegate in longshot primary challenge to Trump Political tourists swarm New Hampshire MORE (D) is the first openly gay major presidential candidate. He would become the first openly gay presidential nominee and first gay president if elected.

Gallup surveyed 1,033 adults between Jan. 16 and 29. There is a margin of error of 4 percentage points.