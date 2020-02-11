Biden super PAC: Donors could create 'doomsday scenario' for Democrats

A super PAC supporting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenNadler demands answers from Barr on 'new channel' for receiving Ukraine info from Giuliani Political tourists swarm New Hampshire Klobuchar attracts big crowds in primary's final days MORE is warning donors of a “doomsday scenario” for the party if they don’t unite behind the former vice president, according to a memo obtained by Politico.

Unite the Country super PAC claims that Biden is the sole candidate that can “unite every corner of the Democratic coalition” to take on President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump travels to Dover to receive remains of service members killed in Afghanistan Nadler demands answers from Barr on 'new channel' for receiving Ukraine info from Giuliani Trump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat MORE in November.

“Donors hedging their bets on Biden because of [Mike] Bloomberg could be creating a doomsday scenario for Democrats everywhere,” the group’s treasurer, Larry Rasky, wrote in the memo, Politico reported. Bloomberg, a billionaire self-funding his campaign, announced he’d be skipping the first four nominating states. Despite his late entry to the race and not having participated in a single debate, the former New York City mayor has been rising in recent polls.

The memo is dated Saturday, after the caucuses in Iowa, where Biden trailed in fourth place behind Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat Trump holds New Hampshire campaign rally on the eve of primary Bill Weld secures one Iowa delegate in longshot primary challenge to Trump MORE (I-Vt.), Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat Bill Weld secures one Iowa delegate in longshot primary challenge to Trump Political tourists swarm New Hampshire MORE and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPolitical tourists swarm New Hampshire Klobuchar attracts big crowds in primary's final days Democratic senators press Amazon over injury rates MORE (D-Mass.)

Rasky also reportedly wrote that the “Sanders-Warren wing the Party is ready for the Bloomberg fight,” but said that Democrats “cannot afford a split convention.”

“Do you really think the Sanders voters wing will support Mike Bloomberg?” he asked, adding that “it looks like Bernie could consolidate the left quickly” if Warren can’t “close on” the Vermont senator.

Although the memo warns about Sanders as the party's nominee, Rasky also takes a swing at Buttigieg in the memo.

“We all like and respect mayor Pete. He has run a tremendous campaign. However, Democrats run the risk of a realignment of the African American vote if Pete is the nominee,” Rasky wrote.

Spokespeople for Buttigieg, Sanders and Warren were not immediately available for comment.

The super PAC announced last week it would be investing $900,000 on TV and digital ads in New Hampshire ahead of Tuesday's primary. It also said that it started targeted communications to African American and Latino voters in Nevada, and will soon move into South Carolina with radio and digital advertisements.