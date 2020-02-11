McSally launches 2020 campaign

Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallySen. Johnson confirms he sought to prevent Sondland dismissal Impeachment fallout threatens to upend battle for Senate Group of GOP senators tried to stop Trump from Sondland ouster: report MORE (Ariz.), a Republican facing one of the toughest elections in November, launched her 2020 campaign Tuesday.

McSally’s campaign launch with a video featuring several supporters that she said “inspire” her to continue serving in the Senate. It touches on issues including prescription drug costs, sexual assault, human trafficking and improving access to mental health care.

“Those are just a few things we can agree upon in a bipartisan way, but there’s so many more. It’s an absolute honor to represent Arizona and I humbly ask for the opportunity to continue to serve,” she said in the video.

McSally lost her 2018 campaign to Sen. Krysten Sinema Kyrsten Lea SinemaOvernight Defense: Senate votes to acquit Trump | Highlights from State of the Union | Trump defends Soleimani strike | Service member surprises family at speech | Air Force tests ICBM Senate votes to acquit Trump on articles of impeachment Sinema will vote to convict Trump MORE (D-Ariz.), who flipped a seat formerly held by the retiring Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeSinema will vote to convict Trump Senate drama surrounding Trump trial starts to fizzle McConnell, Romney vie for influence over Trump's trial MORE (R-Ariz.). McSally was later appointed to a seat vacated by the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainLt. Col. Vindman's firing was no way to treat a war hero The Hill's Morning Report - Sanders, Buttigieg do battle in New Hampshire This will be a wild weekend in New Hampshire MORE (R-Ariz.).

She faces a tough challenge this year from Democratic candidate Mark Kelly, a former astronaut and husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.). Giffords became a gun control advocate after surviving an assassination attempt in 2012.

Kelly has been out-raising McSally in the race. He has more than $13 million on hand. McSally and has just around $7.7 million on hand.

The Cook Political Report rates the race as a “toss up.”