Klobuchar tops 2020 Democrats in first three NH villages to cast ballots

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharPolitical tourists swarm New Hampshire Klobuchar attracts big crowds in primary's final days The Hill's Campaign Report: Candidates make last-minute push in New Hampshire MORE (D-Minn.) led the 2020 Democratic presidential field in three small villages where the first ballots were cast overnight in New Hampshire's primary, receiving a total of eight votes.

The Minnesota senator received two votes in Millsfield, while former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenNadler demands answers from Barr on 'new channel' for receiving Ukraine info from Giuliani Political tourists swarm New Hampshire Klobuchar attracts big crowds in primary's final days MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat Trump holds New Hampshire campaign rally on the eve of primary Bill Weld secures one Iowa delegate in longshot primary challenge to Trump MORE (I-Vt.) and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat Bill Weld secures one Iowa delegate in longshot primary challenge to Trump Political tourists swarm New Hampshire MORE each received one vote, WMUR reported.

In Hart’s Location, Klobuchar led with six votes, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPolitical tourists swarm New Hampshire Klobuchar attracts big crowds in primary's final days Democratic senators press Amazon over injury rates MORE (D-Mass.) with four, entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Democrats race to New Hampshire finish line Democrats see chances rising for brokered convention Sanders's New Hampshire lead holds in new CNN poll MORE with three, Sanders with two, and Biden, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardThe Hill's Campaign Report: Candidates make last-minute push in New Hampshire Iowa Democratic Party chairman 'disappointed' by Perez's caucus criticism Democrats see chances rising for brokered convention MORE (D-Hi.) and businessman Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerDemocrats see chances rising for brokered convention In New Hampshire, high anxiety about beating Trump Enough about Bloomberg's sushi: Why did New Yorkers elect him three times? MORE, with one each.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders has led the Democratic field in the Granite State in most polls ahead of Tuesday’s first-in-the-nation primary, but Klobuchar has seen increased crowd sizes in the past week as well as polling indicating a possible third-place finish in the state behind the Vermont senator and Buttigieg. Her campaign said she raised $1 million during Friday’s Democratic debate and another $3 million over the weekend.

In Dixville Notch, which has kicked off midnight voting for the last several decades, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergTrump ally Tom Barrack says Democrat could 'of course' beat Trump in 2020 The Hill's Campaign Report: Candidates make last-minute push in New Hampshire Biden struggles to find path as Buttigieg, Bloomberg rise MORE, who is not on the ballot, led with two write-in votes from Democrats, with Sanders and Buttigieg each receiving one vote. Bloomberg also received one write-in vote in Dixville Notch’s Republican primary.

The unincorporated area’s midnight vote was initially at risk earlier this year due to concerns that it did not have the minimum of five registered voters required for the tradition, but a new resident registered to vote in January, the TV station reported.

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump travels to Dover to receive remains of service members killed in Afghanistan Nadler demands answers from Barr on 'new channel' for receiving Ukraine info from Giuliani Trump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat MORE was the top vote-getter among Republicans in the other villages, with 15 votes in Hart’s Location, WMUR noted. Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld William (Bill) WeldBill Weld secures one Iowa delegate in longshot primary challenge to Trump Pence to make swing through New Hampshire on eve of primary Joe Walsh ends GOP primary challenge to Trump MORE had four votes there and New Hampshire native Mary Maxwell had one.

Trump led in Millsfield as well with 16 votes. Weld had one.

--This report was updated at 8:35 a.m.