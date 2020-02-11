Biden: I think we could run Mickey Mouse against Trump and have a shot

White House hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenNadler demands answers from Barr on 'new channel' for receiving Ukraine info from Giuliani Political tourists swarm New Hampshire Klobuchar attracts big crowds in primary's final days MORE (D) on Tuesday took a jab at President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump travels to Dover to receive remains of service members killed in Afghanistan Nadler demands answers from Barr on 'new channel' for receiving Ukraine info from Giuliani Trump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat MORE in a new interview, joking that Democrats could run “Mickey Mouse” in the 2020 presidential election and “have a shot.”

“This is a marathon,” Biden said of the 2020 White House race in an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“I don’t think anybody has predicted much of anything about who’s going to win nominations in the recent past very accurately.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Morning Joe” co-host Willie Geist told Biden that some Democratic pundits, including longtime strategist James Carville, have warned that the party “cannot nominate [Sen.] Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat Trump holds New Hampshire campaign rally on the eve of primary Bill Weld secures one Iowa delegate in longshot primary challenge to Trump MORE (I-Vt.) or we’ll lose.”

“(Carville) said people are not going to vote for socialism, he says. Do you agree with that, that if Bernie Sanders is the nominee, Democrats will lose?” Geist pressed Biden, who has been running neck-and-neck with Sanders at the top of most polls.

“I refuse to suggest any Democrat can lose. I think, you know, we could run Mickey Mouse against this president and have a shot,” Biden shot back.

"I refuse to suggest any Democrat can lose. I think we could run Mickey Mouse against this president and have a shot." --@JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/91dJpO5zCf — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) February 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Carville said in a Monday interview with MSNBC that black voters are “looking for somebody who can come in and not just excite them but talk about things that really matter to them in every day life. They’re not interested in socialism and the revolution and all of that foolishness you hear.”

Biden’s comments came the morning of the important New Hampshire primary.

A RealClearPolitics polling average has Biden tied for fourth place among Democrats in the state along with Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPolitical tourists swarm New Hampshire Klobuchar attracts big crowds in primary's final days Democratic senators press Amazon over injury rates MORE (D-Mass.). Sanders is polling in first place ahead of former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat Bill Weld secures one Iowa delegate in longshot primary challenge to Trump Political tourists swarm New Hampshire MORE (D) and a surging Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharPolitical tourists swarm New Hampshire Klobuchar attracts big crowds in primary's final days The Hill's Campaign Report: Candidates make last-minute push in New Hampshire MORE (D-Minn.).

Buttigieg won the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses last week by a razor thing margin over Sanders with Biden finishing in fourth place.