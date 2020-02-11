Trump Jr., Meadows wear matching Trump jackets on 'Fox & Friends'

Rep. Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsThe Iowa caucus debacle plays right into Trump's 'swamp' narrative Boosting resource officers will help curb school violence Trump touts initiative for disadvantaged communities in Charlotte MORE (R-N.C.) and President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump travels to Dover to receive remains of service members killed in Afghanistan Nadler demands answers from Barr on 'new channel' for receiving Ukraine info from Giuliani Trump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat MORE’s son Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpGroup auctioning off hunting trip with Donald Trump Jr. Trump allies to barnstorm Iowa for caucuses Comedians post fake Army recruitment posters featuring Trump Jr. MORE wore matching jackets Tuesday during separate interviews on “Fox & Friends.”

The quarter-zip jackets were each emblazoned with “Team Trump.”

Donald Trump Jr is now on Fox & Friends wearing the exact same Trump jacket Mark Meadows has on. How cute. pic.twitter.com/bAwrZG06w4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 11, 2020

Trump Jr.’s had “Don” embroidered on the front of his, too.

The unified look left some observers commenting on whether there was a new uniform for Trump supporters.

The president's eldest son and Meadows, one of Trump’s top congressional allies, appeared on the morning show Tuesday as it broadcast from New Hampshire, which will host its presidential primary today.

The interviews and the primary come a day after Trump visited New Hampshire to hold a Monday night rally. Meadows was one of several members of Congress who attended the rally.

"Who is their weakest candidate? I think they’re all weak," Trump said at the Monday rally. "They're all fighting each other. They're all going after each other."

Meadows and Trump Jr. were among members of the Trump team wearing matching red "Keep Iowa Great" caps, a play on the president's typical "Make American Great Again" merchandise, in a picture of the Trump allies leaving Iowa last week.