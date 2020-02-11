Most voters think Trump will be reelected, less than half think he should be: poll

Just over 4 in 10 registered voters said President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump travels to Dover to receive remains of service members killed in Afghanistan Nadler demands answers from Barr on 'new channel' for receiving Ukraine info from Giuliani Trump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat MORE should be reelected in November but a majority think he will be, according to a new poll.

Sixty-six percent of Americans said they predict Trump will win a second term, including 27 percent who said he “definitely” will and 39 percent who said he “probably” will, according to a Monmouth University Poll survey released Tuesday.

Just 22 percent said Trump will “probably lose” to the Democratic nominee, and only 6 percent said Trump will “definitely lose,” based on the poll.

As the Democratic primary stretches on, only 1 percent of registered voters said whether Trump wins would depend on the Democrat he faces, based on the poll.

According to the same poll, only 42 percent of registered voters said Trump “should be reelected,” and 55 percent said someone else should be in office.

The number of registered voters who said Trump should be reelected has hovered between 37 percent and 43 percent since last November, based on the poll.

The number of people who said Trump should be reelected did not change much over the course of the impeachment process, staying within the same 39 percent to 42 percent range between September and February, based on the poll. The impeachment process wrapped up last week when the Republican-controlled Senate voted to acquit Trump.

The poll found Republicans are more confident in their chances in November, with 59 percent saying that reelection in definite and 34 percent saying it is probable.

Only 11 percent of Democrats, however, said their nominee will definitely beat Trump, and 44 percent said it is probable Trump will lose, based on the poll.

The poll surveyed 902 adults between Feb. 6 and Feb. 9. The results are based on 827 registered voters surveyed and have a 3.4 percentage-point margin of error.