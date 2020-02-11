Biden heading to South Carolina as New Hampshire votes

Biden’s campaign had previously said he would appear at a victory party in Nashua on Tuesday night.

“I have enjoyed traveling across New Hampshire, speaking to countless Granite Staters who understand we are in a battle for the soul of this nation and I have relished fighting for each and every one of their votes,” Biden said in a statement.

Biden’s campaign has banked on a strong showing in South Carolina, where African American voters make up more than half the Democratic primary electorate. The state’s importance to his campaign has only grown after his dismal fourth-place showing in Iowa and what is expected to be an embarrassing fourth- or fifth-place showing in New Hampshire.