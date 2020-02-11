Biden heading to South Carolina as New Hampshire votes

© Greg Nash
Former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenNadler demands answers from Barr on 'new channel' for receiving Ukraine info from Giuliani Political tourists swarm New Hampshire Klobuchar attracts big crowds in primary's final days MORE will skip an election night celebration in New Hampshire as polls show his campaign slumping well behind his front-running rivals.
Biden’s campaign said Tuesday he would travel instead to Columbia, S.C., to headline an event alongside Rep. Cedric RichmondCedric Levon RichmondBipartisan lawmakers introduce bill to combat cyber attacks on state and local governments Hillicon Valley: EU pushes back against US on Huawei | Interior Department grounds drones over cybersecurity concerns | Warren releases plan to fight election disinformation | House ethics panel warns against posting deepfakes House committee advances bill that would give DHS cyber agency subpoena power MORE (D-La.), his campaign’s co-chairman.
Biden’s campaign had previously said he would appear at a victory party in Nashua on Tuesday night.
“I have enjoyed traveling across New Hampshire, speaking to countless Granite Staters who understand we are in a battle for the soul of this nation and I have relished fighting for each and every one of their votes,” Biden said in a statement.
“I am looking forward to traveling to South Carolina this evening and Nevada later this week to carry our campaign forward and hear from the diverse voters whose voices must be heard in this process to select the Democratic nominee who will unite this country to defeat Donald TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump travels to Dover to receive remains of service members killed in Afghanistan Nadler demands answers from Barr on 'new channel' for receiving Ukraine info from Giuliani Trump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat MORE,” he added.
Biden’s campaign has banked on a strong showing in South Carolina, where African American voters make up more than half the Democratic primary electorate. The state’s importance to his campaign has only grown after his dismal fourth-place showing in Iowa and what is expected to be an embarrassing fourth- or fifth-place showing in New Hampshire.
Recent tracking polls out of New Hampshire show Biden fighting with Sens. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenPolitical tourists swarm New Hampshire Klobuchar attracts big crowds in primary's final days Democratic senators press Amazon over injury rates MORE (D-Mass.) and Amy KlobucharAmy Jean KlobucharPolitical tourists swarm New Hampshire Klobuchar attracts big crowds in primary's final days The Hill's Campaign Report: Candidates make last-minute push in New Hampshire MORE (D-Minn.) for third place. Klobuchar has showed momentum coming off a strong performance at Friday’s Democratic debate, while Warren’s core of support has remained mostly steady.
There are new warning signs that Biden’s firewall is cracking. Two recent polls conducted by East Carolina University and the Charleston Post and Courier show Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersTrump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat Trump holds New Hampshire campaign rally on the eve of primary Bill Weld secures one Iowa delegate in longshot primary challenge to Trump MORE (I-Vt.) and billionaire former hedge fund manager Tom SteyerTom Fahr SteyerDemocrats see chances rising for brokered convention In New Hampshire, high anxiety about beating Trump Enough about Bloomberg's sushi: Why did New Yorkers elect him three times? MORE making inroads, and Steyer has earned endorsements from prominent African American activists.
