Sanders campaign adviser: We've 'got some tricks' to win in Nevada

A senior aide to Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat Trump holds New Hampshire campaign rally on the eve of primary Bill Weld secures one Iowa delegate in longshot primary challenge to Trump MORE (I-Vt.) said has presidential campaign is well-positioned to win the Nevada caucuses and hinted that it still has some "tricks" to play before voters head to caucuses.

During an interview on Hill.TV's "Rising," Chuck Rocha told hosts Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti to "pay attention" to the Nevada caucuses once the New Hampshire primary concludes Tuesday.

"Pay attention to Nevada," Rocha said. "I've got some tricks in my little bag of tricks that you haven't seen yet. Nevada's going to be great."

His remark came after he was pressed earlier in the interview to drop hints about the campaign's strength in Nevada. There have been no public polls in the state for weeks.

"It's going to be interesting," said Rocha, who added that the Sanders campaign was seeing good support from the Latino community in Nevada, a strong presence in the state's caucuses.

Nevada's caucuses are scheduled for Feb. 11, though voters can cast their first and second alignment preferences days earlier as well. A FiveThirtyEight analysis of the race shows Sanders leading the Democratic pack with the support of 24.2 percent of voters, while former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenNadler demands answers from Barr on 'new channel' for receiving Ukraine info from Giuliani Political tourists swarm New Hampshire Klobuchar attracts big crowds in primary's final days MORE trails him at 18.8 percent.

Updated at 1:15 p.m. to correctly refer to Mr. Rocha.