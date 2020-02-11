Buttigieg says strong start in early races will help win him support from voters of color

Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat Bill Weld secures one Iowa delegate in longshot primary challenge to Trump Political tourists swarm New Hampshire MORE said that a strong start in the Democratic primary race will help him gain support from voters of color.

Buttigieg told NBC News’s “Today Show” Tuesday, ahead of the New Hampshire primary, that voters of color, who are “laser-focused” on defeating President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump travels to Dover to receive remains of service members killed in Afghanistan Nadler demands answers from Barr on 'new channel' for receiving Ukraine info from Giuliani Trump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat MORE, “more than anything else, want to know that you can actually win.”

“The process of proving that has only really been underway for the last few days, after a year of campaigning, proposing, talking,” the former South Bend, Ind., mayor said.

“And that, I believe, is getting us the look that we now need as we will travel directly to states like Nevada, South Carolina and the Super Tuesday states that have a lot of racial diversity and where we can make that case eye-to-eye,” he added.

Buttigieg has struggled to gain support from voters of color throughout his campaign. A recent Quinnipiac University poll from Monday found he had 4 percent support from the African American community, compared to former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenNadler demands answers from Barr on 'new channel' for receiving Ukraine info from Giuliani Political tourists swarm New Hampshire Klobuchar attracts big crowds in primary's final days MORE, who earned 27 percent support.

The Democratic primary race got off to a messy start with the Iowa caucuses delaying the release of any results until the day following the election after errors involving the phone app party leaders were using. Buttigieg currently leads by one in the number of delegates, with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat Trump holds New Hampshire campaign rally on the eve of primary Bill Weld secures one Iowa delegate in longshot primary challenge to Trump MORE (I-Vt.) close behind.

The former mayor is expected to do well in New Hampshire and come in second place to Sanders.

But some have argued that Iowa and New Hampshire are not representative of the Democratic Party as a whole, as the race prepares to move to more racially diverse states like Nevada, South Carolina and the Super Tuesday states.