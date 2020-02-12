Progressive group backs Senate candidates in Georgia, Iowa

A top progressive group endorsed three Democrats running to unseat GOP senators in Iowa and Georgia.

Democracy for America (DFA) Wednesday announced its support for businesswoman Theresa Greenfield in her bid to challenge Sen. Joni Ernst (R) in Iowa. Greenfield is facing off against four other Democrats in the party's primary.

DFA also made two endorsements in Georgia, which will host two Senate races this year.

The group will back former Columbus, Ga., Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, who's looking to emerge from a crowded primary field to challenge Sen. David Perdue (R) and Rev. Raphael Warnock who's running against Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) in a "jungle primary" to finish the term of former Sen. Johnny Isakson (R).

The endorsements are part of DFA’s “Flip the Senate” campaign, which aims to “hold Senate Republicans accountable for the role they played in helping cover up Donald Trump’s White House crimes.”

DFA specifically referred to last week's acquittal of President Trump in the Senate's impeachment trial when announcing the endorsements, saying it underscored "the crisis of leadership and absence of accountability that exists within the increasingly unrepresentative political institution."

“While the battle for the White House grabs the headlines, it’s the makeup of the U.S. Senate that will decide whether we remain locked in a right-wing death spiral or have a Congress that’s willing to work with a progressive president to move towards 'Medicare for All,' make a Green New Deal, and reform our broken criminal justice system,” said DFA CEO Yvette Simpson in a statement.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the race against Loeffler as “Lean” Republican, while the contests against Perdue and Ernst are both seen as “Likely” Republican.