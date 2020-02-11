Majority of NH Democrats prioritizing nominee who can defeat Trump: CNN exit poll

A majority of New Hampshire Democrats say they would rather pick a 2020 nominee who can defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump travels to Dover to receive remains of service members killed in Afghanistan Nadler demands answers from Barr on 'new channel' for receiving Ukraine info from Giuliani Trump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat MORE in November than one with whom they most agree, according to a CNN exit poll of Tuesday night’s primary voters.

About 60 percent of Democratic voters say they are prioritizing a nominee who can flip the White House, with 80 percent saying they are very angry about the Trump administration.

Roughly six in 10 Democrats say impeachment hasn’t affected Trump’s reelection chances, while 20 percent say it hurt him and fewer say it helped.

The exit poll was conducted before voting was completed in New Hampshire during its first-in-the-nation primary.

The turnout for Tuesday night’s contest is expected to be high, with the most recent CNN tracking poll showing 74 percent of adults in New Hampshire saying they were extremely or very interested in the 2020 primary election. Another roughly three-quarters said they would definitely vote.