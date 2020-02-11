Andrew Yang ends presidential bid

NASHUA, N.H. — Businessman Andrew Yang Andrew YangThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Democrats race to New Hampshire finish line Democrats see chances rising for brokered convention Sanders's New Hampshire lead holds in new CNN poll MORE suspended his presidential campaign on Tuesday after a meteoric rise that saw him outlast several other higher-profile Democratic candidates.

"While there is great work yet to be done, you know I am the math guy," Yang told supporters on Tuesday. "It is clear tonight from the numbers that we are not going to win this race.”

"I am not someone who wants to accept donations and support in a race we will not win," he continued.

"And so tonight, I am announcing I am suspending my campaign for president," he said to audible disappointment among his supporters, with one yelling, "We love you, Andrew."

Yang thanked his supporters in a tweet on Tuesday before it was revealed that he was dropping out.

I am so proud of this campaign. Thank you to everyone who got us here. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) February 12, 2020

Yang defied expectations throughout the campaign, climbing into the race’s mid-tier in the second half of 2019.

The tech entrepreneur outlasted sitting senators and governors in the race, including Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden jokingly calls woman at campaign event 'a lying dog-faced pony soldier' Key House Democrat says Perez must go: 'He doesn't lead on anything' The Hill's 12:30 Report: Buttigieg, Sanders look to carry momentum to New Hampshire MORE (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerManhattan DA's office to review Malcolm X assassination after Netflix documentary CBS News chief condemns 'reprehensible' threats made against Gayle King New Jersey Rep. Sherrill endorses Bloomberg MORE (D-N.J.) and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeBloomberg, Steyer focus on climate change in effort to stand out Our government and public institutions must protect us against the unvaccinated Key moments in the 2020 Democratic presidential race so far MORE (D).

Yang gained national exposure on the race’s debate stages, making every debate stage except the Des Moines, Iowa, debate in January.

Yang frequently used his time on the debate stage to tout his universal basic income platform, which he called the Freedom Dividend.

The presidential candidate launched the Freedom Dividend Pilot Program in September, in which at least 10 American families will receive $1,000 a month, or $12,000 a year.

“This is how we will get our country working for us again — the American people,” Yang said during the September debate where he announced the program.

Updated at 8:38 p.m.