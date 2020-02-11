Trump wins New Hampshire Republican primary

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump travels to Dover to receive remains of service members killed in Afghanistan Nadler demands answers from Barr on 'new channel' for receiving Ukraine info from Giuliani Trump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat MORE coasted to victory in New Hampshire’s Republican primary Tuesday night, a result that was virtually a foregone conclusion as he faces off against minimal opposition.

The Associated Press called the GOP primary for Trump with roughly 10 percent of precincts reporting. The president led with roughly 83 percent of the vote at the time of the call, with former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld William (Bill) WeldBill Weld secures one Iowa delegate in longshot primary challenge to Trump Pence to make swing through New Hampshire on eve of primary Joe Walsh ends GOP primary challenge to Trump MORE trailing at just 12 percent.

Trump won the Granite State’s primary in 2016 but lost it in the general election to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump holds New Hampshire campaign rally on the eve of primary Trump rally crowd chants 'lock her up' about Pelosi Louisiana man pleads guilty to burning three historically black churches MORE that year. His campaign has indicated that it will heavily contest New Hampshire in the general election this year as a possible pickup opportunity.

Weld had hinged his long-shot White House bid on a decent showing in New Hampshire, saying that he could make waves if he was able to peel off a substantial enough portion of the GOP vote from Trump.

“If I got 20 percent, they’d be like, holy shit, what’s happening here?” Weld said in an interview with The Hill last month.

The results from the Democratic primary are still far from finalized.

Recent polls have shown Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat Trump holds New Hampshire campaign rally on the eve of primary Bill Weld secures one Iowa delegate in longshot primary challenge to Trump MORE (I-Vt.) and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat Bill Weld secures one Iowa delegate in longshot primary challenge to Trump Political tourists swarm New Hampshire MORE battling for the top spot, with Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharPolitical tourists swarm New Hampshire Klobuchar attracts big crowds in primary's final days The Hill's Campaign Report: Candidates make last-minute push in New Hampshire MORE (D-Minn.) surging after what was widely perceived to be a strong debate performance Friday.