Trump mocks Warren over New Hampshire primary performance 

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump travels to Dover to receive remains of service members killed in Afghanistan Nadler demands answers from Barr on 'new channel' for receiving Ukraine info from Giuliani Trump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat MORE mocked Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPolitical tourists swarm New Hampshire Klobuchar attracts big crowds in primary's final days Democratic senators press Amazon over injury rates MORE’s (D-Mass.) performance in New Hampshire’s Democratic primary on Tuesday, saying he thinks she is "sending signals that she wants out."

The tweet from the president comes after Warren conceded defeat in the New Hampshire primary as early results showed Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat Trump holds New Hampshire campaign rally on the eve of primary Bill Weld secures one Iowa delegate in longshot primary challenge to Trump MORE (I-Vt.), former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat Bill Weld secures one Iowa delegate in longshot primary challenge to Trump Political tourists swarm New Hampshire MORE and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharPolitical tourists swarm New Hampshire Klobuchar attracts big crowds in primary's final days The Hill's Campaign Report: Candidates make last-minute push in New Hampshire MORE (D-Minn.) holding the top three spots. Final results have not yet been reported.

"Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to as Pocahontas, is having a really bad night. I think she is sending signals that she wants out. Calling for unity is her way of getting there, going home, and having a 'nice cold beer' with her husband!" Trump tweeted, likely referring to a 2019 Instagram Live video in which Warren said she was going to "get me a beer" before later offering one to her husband.

Warren’s performance in New Hampshire comes after a third-place showing in the Iowa caucuses. CNN predicted Tuesday night that former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenNadler demands answers from Barr on 'new channel' for receiving Ukraine info from Giuliani Political tourists swarm New Hampshire Klobuchar attracts big crowds in primary's final days MORE and Warren won’t meet the 15 percent threshold needed in New Hampshire to earn any national delegates.

In a statement sent by Warren’s campaign, the Massachusetts senator suggested she would stay in the race for the foreseeable future.

“We might be headed for another one of those long primary fights that lasts for months,” Warren said. “We’re two states in, with 55 states and territories to go. We still have 98% of the delegates for our nomination up for grabs, and Americans in every part of our country are going to make their voices heard.”

As the results from New Hampshire continue to come in, Sanders is leading, with Buttigieg close behind.