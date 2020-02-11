Klobuchar rolls out seven-figure ad buy in Nevada

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharPolitical tourists swarm New Hampshire Klobuchar attracts big crowds in primary's final days The Hill's Campaign Report: Candidates make last-minute push in New Hampshire MORE’s (D-Minn.) presidential campaign rolled out a new ad campaign in Nevada as it seeks to maintain its momentum from last week’s debate.

The campaign said it will release two ads Wednesday as the result of a seven-figure buy that will focus on the Las Vegas and Reno markets. The ads will air on cable, broadcast and digital three days before the start of Nevada’s early voting period.

Klobuchar focuses on her policies on popular issues for Democrats and trashes President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump travels to Dover to receive remains of service members killed in Afghanistan Nadler demands answers from Barr on 'new channel' for receiving Ukraine info from Giuliani Trump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat MORE in the ads.

“My entire 100-day plan for America won’t fit in a TV ad, but let’s give it a go! Rejoin the climate agreement. Lower prescription drug costs. Address mental health and addiction. Fire Betsy DeVos Elizabeth (Betsy) Dee DeVosFive things to watch in Trump's budget proposal Expert teachers: Candidates need to consult them on the trail Democrats blast consumer bureau over student loan oversight agreement with DeVos MORE. Expand VA benefits. Protect voting rights. Expand job training,” she says in one of the ads, titled “100 Days.”

“We have a President who thinks everything is about him. His tweets, his golf courses, his ego. But I think the job is about you,” she says in the second video, dubbed “About You.”

The announcement of the ads comes as Klobuchar appears set for a third-place finish in Tuesday night’s New Hampshire primary, a result that followed a polling surge in the aftermath of a strong debate performance on Friday.

However, Klobuchar faces an uphill battle in Nevada, the first state with a heavily Hispanic primary electorate. The Real Clear Politics polling average in the state shows her trailing five other 2020 contenders at an anemic 3 percent.