Bloomberg opening New Hampshire office after primary

Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergWinners and losers from the New Hampshire primary 5 takeaways from the New Hampshire primary Biden, Warren on ropes after delegate shutout MORE is opening a campaign office in New Hampshire with an eye toward the 2020 general election, campaign staff said.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the former New York City mayor is also running an ad on the website of one of the state's largest newspapers, the New Hampshire Union Leader, urging a return to "calm" leadership in the White House.

The announcement of the new campaign office in Concord, N.H. comes just a day after the state's first-in-the-nation primary contest. Bloomberg, a late entry to the 2020 Democratic race, is focusing on Super Tuesday states and did not appear on the ballot in New Hampshire.

“It’s a decisive battleground,” Dan Kanninen, Bloomberg's states director, told the Journal. “Mike understands that.”

Bloomberg, who is self-funding his candidacy, has faced criticism from progressives over his personal campaign spending, which dwarfs that of nearly every candidate running, with the exception of President Trump Donald John TrumpWinners and losers from the New Hampshire primary Sanders on NH victory: Win is 'beginning of the end for Donald Trump' Biden, Warren on ropes after delegate shutout MORE. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWinners and losers from the New Hampshire primary Sanders on NH victory: Win is 'beginning of the end for Donald Trump' Buttigieg congratulates Sanders on 'strong showing' in New Hampshire MORE (I-Vt.), one of the frontrunners for the Democratic nomination, has accused the billionaire of attempting to "buy" the election.

Bloomberg reportedly now has a total of 150 state offices nationwide, and about 2,400 paid staffers.